MELROSE — Florence M. Lionetti, a resident of Dracut, formerly longtime of Melrose, passed away at home on Sunday, April 30 at age 87.

Florence was born in Boston on January 13, 1936, one of three children of the late Carmen Lionetti and Teodora (Pierni) Lionetti. Raised in Somerville, she graduated from Somerville High School and settled in Melrose to raise a family of four daughters. Florence owned and operated Another Era, an antique shop, in Franklin Square for over 25 years. After experiencing the impact of nurses in her own life, she decided to attend Chelsea Soldier’s Home Nursing School. A caretaker at heart, she excelled in her role as a nurse at the Soldier’s Home for many years before retiring to spend more time with her family.

Florence had a variety of interests that were dear to her heart. An animal lover, she had a soft spot for all animals, particularly elephants as a longtime supporter of the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee. For many years, she loved playing the piano and was an accomplished accordion player with the Giovanni Accordion Band, playing alongside Jimmy Durante and Steve Allen at the Boston Garden. An avid bowler, she was a 20-year member of the Malden Bowling League. She also served as a Massachusetts Estate Auctioneer and was a member of the American Legion Post #212 Women’s Auxiliary in Saugus.

With a compassionate heart and an inner strength, Florence served as a caretaker to many relatives during health challenges. A kind and giving woman, she always found a way to make things work, no matter the obstacle. She was steadfast in her love and devotion to her family, always providing comfort with her innate strength. She will be deeply missed, but her adventurous spirit and beautiful smile will remain in the hearts and minds of her family.

Florence was the former wife of the late Ralph T. Randell and the late Walter V. Jensen. Devoted mother of Dr. Karen A. Spinelli and her husband John of Niskayuna, NY; Lisa M. Hirtle and her husband Keith of VT; Stacy T. Randell-Shaheen and her husband Tom of Dracut and the late Mary G. Randell. Dear sister of the late Isabella Tracy and her late husband Larry; the late Rose Noftle and her late husband George and Elaine Errico and her husband Tony. Proud grandmother of Marina Addonizio and her husband Michael, Kayla Provencher, Teresa Spinelli, and Isaac Randell. Loving great-grandmother of Thea Addonizio. Also survived by her dear cousin Helen Fontana and her husband Joe of Saugus, many nieces and nephews and many dear friends and caregivers.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather during visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Friday, May 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 6 for her Funeral Service at 10 a.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. If you wish, gifts in memory of Florence may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741 or the Elephant Sanctuary in TN, PO Box 393, Hohenwald, TN 38462 or to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.