MELROSE — Lena F. (McDaniel) Young, a resident of Brain- tree and formerly longtime of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 29 at Alliance Health of Braintree, at age 100. Lena was born on a family farm in Lyons, Georgia on February 17, 1923, daughter of the late Rafe and Ophelia (Connors) McDaniel. One of 13 children, her mother died when Lena was only 15 years of age. As one of the older children, Lena was given the responsibility of help- ing raise her younger siblings while also working on the farm. Her experiences on the farm instilled a strong family loyalty and self-reliance that were hall- marks of her life. After meeting Wilson A. Young, a Melrose native, stationed at the Air Force Base in Savannah, Georgia, Lena was married on April 6, 1944. They settled in Melrose and raised a family of two children. After her young children were in school, Lena took a position at

Transitron in Melrose where she worked for several years, but was always home when her children arrived from school. Grow- ing up on the farm, Lena had a strong appreciation for being in nature and enjoying the out- doors. With her young family, she enjoyed camping in their Ted Williams tent around New England. At home in Melrose, she enjoyed the outdoors as an avid gardener. Always busy and spirited, Lena returned to work in food service at a local Melrose nursing facility later in life. Above all, family was her greatest joy. She found comfort in returning annually to Georgia for a reunion of all 13 siblings and their spouses and children to gather together. A woman who enjoyed the presence of others, she enjoyed playing cards with her neighbors (and often winning), and later in life, getting together with her friends at the McCarthy House for coffee and a chat.

Lena will be deeply missed, but her long life and loving dedication to her family will carry on as her legacy. Lena was beloved wife of the late Wilson A. Young. Devoted mother of Jeanette Pike of Braintree and George A. Young and his wife Lydia of Taunton. Dear sister of SallyJo Patterson and the late Ray McDaniel, Roy McDaniel, Jesse Taylor, Eunice Wallace, Earlene McElwee, Dolly Powell, Mildred McDaniel, Lloyd McDaniel, Paul McDaniel, Jason McDaniel, Robert Preston McDaniel and William McDaniel. Cherished grandmother of Brighid Whalen and her husband Thomas of Braintree, and Brendan Pike of Taunton. Proud great-grandmother of Reese and Nora Whalen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.