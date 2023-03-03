SOPHOMORE JAMES FODERA (on top) wrestled his heart out in the 182 lb. weight class during the All-State Wrestling Tournament at Reading Memorial High School on Feb. 24. (File Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

READING — Sophomore James Fodera gave a valiant effort during the All-State Wrestling Tournament at Reading Memorial High School on Feb. 24.

Fodera lost both of his matches in the 182 lb. weight class. He began the tournament falling to Triton’s Douglas Alyward, a Division 3 champion, by a 14-0 decision. Taunton’s Ethan Harris, a Division 1 runner-up, pinned Fodera in 3:54 during the All-State Tournament’s first consolation round.

“James was obviously disappointed, but can he can find great satisfaction in his accomplishments this season,” said Black and Gold head coach Craig Stone. “He can add placing in this tournament as a goal for next year.”

Stone commended Fodera’s performance on the mat this season.

“James, who was unable to compete in postseason tournaments last year due to injury, made quite an impact this year with a second place finish at the Division 2 Sectional Tournament, and a fifth place finish at the Division 2 State Tournament,” said Stone. “James finished the season with a 34-12 overall record, along with winning the Cohasset Tournament and placing fourth at the CAL/NEC Tournament.”