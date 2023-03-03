A part of the WMHS graduating class of 1973

WAKEFIELD — Scot Alan Moore formerly of Greenwood passed away on February 7, in Bradenton, Florida. He was 67 years old. He was preceded in death by his two parents, Charles (Randy) and Dorothy, as well as his wife Linda (Delaney). He is survived by his three remaining children, Anderson, Jillian and Scot. (Eric deceased). He is also survived by his three remaining siblings, Rick, Lynn and Patty, also all formerly of Greenwood (Janet deceased).

Scot was part of the graduating class of 1973 at Wakefield Memorial High School, where he played many sports and had many friends. Scot lived and raised his family mostly in Stoneham and the surrounding area, and moved to Florida in 2011.

Scot passed away with his three children and closest sibling Patty by his side. There will be no services or burial, and no donations accepted.