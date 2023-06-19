WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League softball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023 season. The Wakefield softball team had four All-Stars selected: senior captains Paige Butland, Emma Kane and Sara Nemec, along with freshman Kathryn Sliski.

Butland was also one of nine players throughout the league named to the All-Conference Team.

Butland, the center-fielder, finished the season with a .617 batting average and 11 home runs, 41 runs scored and a .709 on-base percentage. She collected 105 hits in what was essentially 2.5 years of varsity softball as her freshman season was cancelled due to Covid and her sophomore season was a shortened 10 games.

“These are numbers I’m not sure we will ever see again,” said head coach Chris Tolios. “It’s hard to explain what Paige has meant for this program the last three years. League MVP (’21), three-time all conference, and rightfully so. She had the attention of every coach in the league. Such an invaluable player that became the face of our team and what we have done. It’s going to be fun to watch her compete and succeed at the next level at Westchester.”

Kane, Wakefield’s catcher, was named an All-Star for the second consecutive season. She hit .439 with 2 home runs, 24 RBI and a .563 OBP.

“Emma had about as good of a senior year as you could have hoped for. Her growth as a player the last three years has been extraordinary,” said Tolios. “She earned the All-Star nod last year, but this year, she was even better and that’s why she’s back on that list. Was such a workhorse for us behind the plate and never had to worry about her. Just so consistent and dependable there and she supplemented that with a really great performance offensively.

“We are really going to feel the loss of Emma to graduation next year when Spring roles around – that’s a spot where you don’t just step in and fill her shoes. She was great for us and the bar is set really high in that spot.”

Nemec, the second-baseman, hit .328 with 22 RBI.

“What you don’t see there is how clutch she was in big spots where we needed her,” said Tolios about Nemec’s hitting. “She had a really solid year, but what got the attention for her and ultimately earned her the All Star nod was her defensive performance. She made plays over at second base that I am very confident no other player in our league is making. Whether it was a hard hit up the middle moving to her backhand, or some shallow pop up towards the outfield that she would track down, she was spectacular.

“I’ve been coaching three sports for a while now and she, by far, has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen in any sport. So many instances where she would kill the rally of the other team with a great play, and their coach would always look over at me in awe. She was very consistent offensively too and had some huge hits for us, so when you pair that with her defense, it was a no-brainer the other coaches would vote her in.”

Sliski was Wakefield’s ace this year. She pitched 122 innings, compiling a 3.32 earned run average and a 1.44 WHIP. She was just as impressive at the plate with her team-leading 28 RBI.

“I can’t commend Kathryn enough for her performance this year,” said Tolios. “That’s a really tough position to be in, stepping into the circle as a freshman and racking up as many innings as she did. Her numbers were outstanding for a first year varsity pitcher.

“What goes under the radar though, was her offense. She just has such a great attitude and shows up to work every day. It’s going to be fun to watch her for the next three years both in the circle and at the plate.”

The Warriors went 11-9 in the regular season, earning a No. 16 seed in the Div. 2 state tournament. They advanced past the first round for the second consecutive season, beating No. 17 Wilmington 12-11 on a walk-off. They fell to No. 1 Westfield in the Round of 16.