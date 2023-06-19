CANCER SURVIVORS and caregivers assemble under the arch for the opening lap of the 2023 Relay For Life of Wakefield.

(Mark Sardella Photo)

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD —— The 2023 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Wakefield officially got underway at 6 p.m. on Friday. Justin Jones of the event leadership team welcomed those in attendance to the annual all-night fundraiser held at the Northeast Metro Tech football field and track.

Jones introduced Lori Viens-Gangi, who performed the National Anthem.

Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin brought greetings and a welcome from the Town of Wakefield.

Jones then introduced the event’s keynote speaker, three-time cancer survivor Jan Forster, whose moving words provided inspiration to all who heard them.

Forster then lit the Flame of Hope, assisted by Cyndi Malonson of the event leadership team.

Next, cancer survivors and their caregivers took the ceremonial first lap, as events attendees lining the track clapped and cheered.

Survivors and caregivers were then invited to enjoy supper in a dining area under a big tent. Dinner was provided by Farmland and included salad, chicken-ziti-pasta and eggplant.

Just after dark, the Luminaria Ceremony took place, with candles lit all along the track in honor and memory of cancer victims. Bag Piper Bob Sullivan provided music for the Luminaria Ceremony.

Providing musical entertainment throughout the evening were three bands, “Melted Vinyl,” “Beer Bones” and “Offramps.”

Other features of the all-night event were games and activities provided by the Boys & Girls Club, a police K9 demonstration, a balloon artist, a cornhole tournament, a frozen T-shirt contest, raffles and Bingo.

The Wakefield Relay For Life leadership team included Justin Jones, Cyndi Malonson, Elaine Silva, Victoria Tesoniero, Dori-Ann Delatisky, Claire Brown, Kristy Tizotti and Sean Hall.

According to the American Cancer Society, the Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event dedicated to saving lives from cancer. For over 35 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.

As of this morning, the Relay for Life of Wakefield reported raising $76,994.49 towards its goal of $80,000. Donations can be made at the “Relay For Life of Wakefield” web site.