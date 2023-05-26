U.S. Coast Guard Veteran

WAKEFIELD — Frank J. Brendel, 84 of Wakefield passed away on April 11 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington with his loving family by his side.

Frank was born in Woburn and raised in Tewksbury. He was the son of the late Frank and Madeline Brendel and the brother of the late Mary (Brendel) Canelas.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He was employed by APV Gaulin Corp. for 27 years and Watson Marlow Bredel Inc. when he retired.

Frank was a member of the Woburn Sportsmen’s Assoc., The North Shore Rock & Mineral Club and UAW 1596.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Mary (Dow) Brendel, his son John Brendel of Wakefield, his daughter Jo-Ann Downie and husband Bill of Woburn. He was the father of the late Sherry Brendel and husband Les of WY and grandsons Chris Nadon of WY and Ryan Nadon of CA.

At the request of the family, services were private.