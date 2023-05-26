LYNNFIELD BSA Scout Troop 48 members, from left, Assistant Scout Master Patrick Curley, Camden Anderson, Evan Carty, William Biggar, Alan Curley and Erik Bell are looking forward to the June 4 car wash. (Courtesy Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Lynnfield BSA Scout Troop 48 is hosting its inaugural fundraiser Car Wash on Sunday, June 4 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the South Lynnfield Post Office.

“The fundraiser will help pay towards attending Troop campouts and events, as well as buying Troop camping gear,” said Scout Senior Patrol Leader Erik Bell. “By fundraising, we can keep costs down and ensure that all Scouts can fully participate in all Troop activities.”

Second Class Scout Alan Curley agreed.

“Troop 48’s fundraiser would be a ‘green’ car wash because the Troop is buying eco-friendly soap and using repurposed T-shirts and towels,” said Curley. “One of the basic principles of scouting is to leave no trace. With our green car wash, we can make your car sparkle without harming the Earth.”

Troop 48 encourages residents to mark their calendars for June 4, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to support the car wash behind the South Post Office/Fire Station.