MELROSE — Scott Macaulay and a very generous business partner will be making Thanksgiving a special holiday again this year for Melrose residents who are in need or will be alone.

Grab and Go Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings will be handed out at 102 Tremont St.

The meal will include turkey, gravy, stuffing, real mashed potatoes, butternut squash and apple pie.

Reservations must be made by Wednesday, November 16 so preparers know how much to make.

The phone number is 781-662-7235.