MELROSE — A couple of men have been released from area hospitals after a shooting Sunday night behind 26 West Wyoming Ave., the Weekly News has learned.

At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to the area of 44 Waverly Pl., off West Wyoming Avenue, for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, believed to be below the knees. Officer Ashley Baldwin, a nurse, was the first on-scene and immediately began providing medical care to the more seriously wounded man until paramedics arrived. The victims were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.

A preliminary on-scene investigation indicates that the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the suspect and victims. It is believed that the parties are known to each other and that this was not a random act.

The police continue to investigate.

Sunday night they were searching for the suspect and rounding up evidence. The suspect was described as a white male with a beard, 130-140 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.