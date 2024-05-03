NORTH READING — At our monthly meeting Monday, May 6, Hugo Wiberg, one of our Board members, and President of the Friends of the North Reading Council on Aging, will give us some tips on home gardening, with special emphasis on container gardening.

The meeting will be take place at 7 p.m. at the Edith O’Leary Senior Center, Third Meetinghouse on the Common.

With many of us dealing with advancing years, including Hugo, he will give us tips on the “how-to” of small scale container-gardening. This short presentation is for those who want to have a salad-garden, either on their porch, in their yard or anywhere outside with enough sun! You will be amazed at what you can grow in a bucket or raised garden.

Each attendee will have the chance to ask their own questions, share their experiences and will be leaving with a “cheat sheet” of “dos” and “don’ts.”