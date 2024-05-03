BURLINGTON — After an elite performance over the weekend when the Warriors defeated over 30 teams and most notably, Burlington, at the State Relays, the Warriors suffered an 82-54 loss to their Freedom Division rivals on Tuesday at Burlington High. The Red Devils are now in the driver’s seat for the league title with one more meet left.

The Warriors swept the mile with Liam Taggart taking 1st in 4:46.31. Ollie Polster was 2nd in 4:47. George Palmer finished with a great kick to grab 3rd in a personal best of 4:49.97.

Joe Patt ran a personal best of 16.10 to place 1st in the 110 meter hurdles.

JaMauri Belmer triple jumped a Massachusetts No. 3 jump of 44’5.25” to win by over 4 feet.

Belmer was also 3rd in the high jump clearing 5’6”.

In the 100 meters, Ethan Gori placed 1st in a time of 11.40 seconds. Adam Levy was 3rd in 12.09.

Gori also won the 200 meters in 23.86. Logan Bayers was 2nd in 24.53.

In the 400 meters, Isaac Melo had a personal best of 53.48 to take 2nd.

Frankie Sullivan continues to make major progress with an impressive throw of 43’6.5” in the shot put.

In the 800 meters, William Mezikofsky was 2nd in a personal best of 2.00.08. Ethan Mezikofsky was 3rd in 2:02.64.

In the 2 mile, Brandon Nett and Andrew Nett were strong while overcoming Burlington’s best runner and completing a negative split to place 1st and 2nd in times of 10:13.05 and 10:16.33 respectively.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Gori, Melo, Levy and Bayers got the win in a time of 44.60.

The Warriors will compete in the Freshman/Sophomore Meet over the weekend and then face Watertown on Wednesday before setting their sights on the postseason.