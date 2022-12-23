WAKEFIELD — With energy costs predicted to soar this winter, many residents will need assistance heating their homes. The good news is that there are several assistance programs available, and the town is working to connect as many people as possible to these resources.

There are three main fuel/heating assistance programs available to residents of the Town of Wakefield. All three programs – LEO, Inc.’s LIHEAP, the Good Neighbor Energy Fund, and the Town Of Wakefield’s Home Heating Assistance Fund – are income-based.

Learn more about these programs at www.wakefield.ma.us/heating-assistance.

Massachusetts-based LEO, Inc., administers LIHEAP, a federally-funded program that helps eligible households pay for a portion of their heating bills. Payments are made directly to the oil, electric, gas or propane provider. Eligibility is based on household income; applicant’s household income must fall below 60% of the area median income limits. The 2022-2023 Heating Season income eligibility limits are (Household Size) Annual Household Income: (1) $42,411; (2) $55,461; (3) $68, 511; (4) $81, 561; (4) $81, 561; (5) $94, 610; (6) $107, 660.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is available to Massachusetts residents who do not qualify for LIHEAP assistance but, because of temporary financial difficulty, still find themselves in need of assistance heating their homes. Funds are paid directly to the energy provider and can be used to pay for oil, electric, gas, or propane heat. The applicant’s household income must fall between 60 and 80 percent of the area median income limits. The 2022-2023 Heating Season income eligibility limits are (Household Size) Total Gross Yearly Income: (1) $42,412 – $56,548; (2) $55,462 – $73,948; (3) $68,512 – $91,348; (4) $81,562 – $108,748; (5) $94,611 – $126,146; (6) $107,661 – $143,546.

This fall, the Town Council approved $400,000 of Wakefield’s ARPA funds to be used for fuel assistance. To qualify for the Town’s Home Heating Assistance Fund, residents must apply and be approved for the LEO/LIHEAP or Good Neighbor programs. Assistance is available for oil, propane, electric, and natural gas heating types. As applicants must be approved for assistance through the aforementioned programs first, annual household income must fall between 0 and 80 percent of the area median income limits. To learn more about Wakefield’s program, visit www.wakefield.ma.us/heating-assistance.

If residents need assistance completing an application for one of the available programs, several options are available. Staff at the Wakefield Senior Center can assist with completing and processing Good Neighbor Energy Fund and Wakefield Home Heating Assistance Fund applications. Wakefield’s Social Services Coordinator Jason Stone can help with all applications. Contact Jason at 781-670-4935 or [email protected]. Residents can also connect with him at his office at 5 Common Street, at the Wakefield Food Pantry in the Americal Civic Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or by appointment.