Loving husband, father and son

LYNNFIELD — Attorney Gerald Sidney Shulman, 89, of Lynnfield and formerly of Everett, passed away on Jan. 21, 2023.

Gerald was the beloved husband of 65 years to Ina (Korelitz) Shulman. He was the devoted father of David Benjamin Shulman and his longtime companion Karen Sebicka. Gerald was the loving son of the late Alan and Lee Shulman; and the dear brother of Mel Shulman and his wife Lois. He was the dear cousin of Audrey Shiff and her husband Michael Layton.

Services were held at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Friday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Interment took place in Peabody. Donations in Gerald’s memory can be made to Disabled Vietnam Veterans, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.