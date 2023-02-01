BELLA GEORGE scored 19 points in Lynnfield’s latest game against Triton on Friday night. The Pioneers stayed on the road Tuesday night in Georgetown after press time and Thursday night in Ipswich at 6:30 p.m. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BYFIELD — Last Friday night, the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team traveled to Byfield to take on Triton. The host Vikings ended up winning the game, 53-47, in overtime to split the season series as the Pioneers won the first meeting, 42-40, at home on Jan. 13.

With that defeat, the Pioneers record dropped to 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Cape Ann League. Triton, who was celebrating its Senior Night, improved to 3-10 overall and 2-8 in the league.

“We had two players foul out during overtime,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Sue Breen, as her squad was outscored 7-1 in the overtime session.

Lynnfield trailed, 19-15, at the half and, 37-28, after the third quarter. In the fourth, they rallied outscoring the Vikings, 18-9, to get the game into overtime.

“I was happy the way we fought back,” said Breen. “I wish our scoring was a little more consistent throughout the game.”

Bella George, the Pioneers top scorer, led the team in this game with 19 points. Jaelynn Moon recorded a double-double with 11 points and a season-high 12 rebounds.

Taylor Valiton had eight points and a, team-leading, eight rebounds.

Kendall Liebert led the Vikings in scoring with 15 points.

The news was much better on Jan. 24 as LHS defeated visiting Manchester-Essex by a final score of 41-35. This was a nice comeback win for the team as they trailed most of the evening. They trailed, 9-0, after the first quarter and, 18-12, at the half. The Hornets still led by one at 27-26 heading into the fourth quarter.

Lynnfield’s offense finally got on track in the fourth, just like they did against Triton, as they scored 15 points while allowing only eight.

“It was an awesome game but we had another scoring drought until the fourth quarter,” said Breen, as the Pioneers got a split of the season series.

Erika Pasquale was the star of this one for the locals with 10 points, five steals, four rebounds, two blocks and two assists. George and Emma Rose both added eight points each.

Valiton pulled down a team-high 10 boards.

Lily Oliver led Manchester-Essex in scoring with 10 points.

Lynnfield will have back-to-back games on Feb. 2 and 3. On the 2nd, they visit Ipswich at 6:30 p.m. They then host Pentucket the next night at 5:30 p.m.

The Pioneers will then welcome Ipswich for the rematch on Feb. 7 with that game tipping off at 5:30 p.m.

Lynnfield entered this week seeded 24th in the Division 3 MIAA power rankings heading into the week. The top 32 teams at the end of the season automatically qualify for the state tournament.