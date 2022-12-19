CHARLOTTE ROSSICONE, the captain of the Wakefield High girls’ hockey team this season, scored two goals to lead the Warriors to a 5-3 season-opening win over Lexington on Wednesday at Stoneham Arena. (File Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

STONEHAM — The Wakefield High girls’ hockey team dropped the puck on the 2022-23 season with a big, 5-3 win over Middlesex League Liberty Division opponent Lexington on Wednesday at the Stoneham Ice Arena.

The Warriors were led by senior captain and defender, Charlotte Rossicone who scored two goals.

A balanced scoring attack saw eight Warriors pick up a point. Junior defender Gianna Scoppettuolo had a goal and two assists; junior forward Alexis Biscoe had a goal and an assist and freshman forward Rory McNeill had two assists. Senior assistant captain Ava Gustafson also added a goal.

Junior Julia Welch picked up the win in her first season as Wakefield’s starting goalie.

Rossicone scored the first goal of the season assisted by Scoppettuolo and Biscoe. That tally was followed up about four minutes later by Scoppettuolo’s goal with McNeill getting the helper.

The Minutemen bounced back on the power play with 1:37 left in the period to make it 2-1.

Just as Wakefield had the slight edge in the first period, Lexington won the 2nd by a 2-1 score, getting the first two goals of the frame to take a 3-2 lead.

Biscoe’s goal with 1:54 left, assisted by junior assistant captain, defender Maddie DeFeo and senior forward Grace Seabury tied the game at 3-3 going into the 3rd.

Wakefield’s strong blue line made a statement along with Welch in the 3rd that they would be tough to score on this year.

Sophomore defender Maddy Taylor shut down Lexington’s skaters so well that she earned player of the game for the Warriors. Together with Rossicone, DeFeo, Scoppettuolo and junior Erin Leary along with solid back-checking from the forwards, Wakefield limited Lexington’s opportunities while creating great chances for themselves.

Gustafson’s goal broke the tie, with assists to McNeill and Scoppettuolo. Rossicone scored with 3:41 to add some insurance. Junior assistant captain, forward Fiona Recene got the assist.

It’s that mix of playmakers and defense that has head coach and Wakefield alum Jacqui Mansfield excited for her team this year.

“We bring back a very capable defensive core and strong goaltending,” said the coach. “Julia Welch, who has taken over in net, has stepped into the role without hesitation. We will be emphasizing goal scoring this season as we are looking to capitalize on opportunities and hopefully win those tight matchups.”

Mansfield was referencing an always-difficult Middlesex League, which will once again mean there are no automatic wins and plenty of challenges to embrace.

“We are looking forward to a competitive season this year,” said Mansfield. “We know our league features hard competitors, so we need to be prepared for each game. I told my team it comes down to who works harder that night – if we want a win in our league we need to show up ready to go each game.”

Wakefield is a co-op this season as they have combined forces with Northeast Metro Tech. There are five Golden Knights who have joined the team this year, led by Gianna Scoppettuolo and her sister, senior forward Celeste.

“I am looking to Celeste to lead my scoring and Gianna to help on the blue line,” said Mansfield. “They both have brought a new energy to the team that has helped invigorate us.”

Of course, the Warriors will lean on their returning leaders to integrate the new skaters into Wakefield hockey and set the tone everyday for a team that is looking to improve on last year’s rebuilding season.

“Charlotte Rossicone leads by example on and off the ice,” said Mansfield who is also expecting big things from Gustafson, DeFeo and Recene. “Maddie has really stepped up her game, she had great shots on net from the high slot against Lexington. I am looking for all four of them to be a presence in the locker room and push their teammates to want to win.”

A victory against a Liberty Division opponent is certainly a great place to start. The Warriors were winless in their six contests against Liberty schools last season.

Of course, the team will be looking forward to matchups against their own Freedom Division opponents too, especially Burlington and Stoneham/Wilmington.

“For us, Burlington will be the tough one to go against this season,” said Mansfield. “They have been building their program the past few years and will be a strong matchup for us offensively. The team always looks forward to playing Stoneham/Wilmington, it’s a good rivalry game.”

With new goals and a revamped and balanced roster that features more depth, the Warriors are working hard to make this season one to remember.

Wakefield fell to 3-0 Arlington 7-3 on Saturday at the Ed Burns Arena. Seabury earned player of the game scoring one of the goals. Rossicone and McNeill added the other tallies.

The 1-1 Warriors will travel to Janas Rink in Lowell tonight to play 0-3 Shawsheen/Bedford at 8 p.m.

They return to Middlesex League play on Wednesday night at O’Brien Rink in Woburn at 7 p.m. to meet the 1-2 Tanners.