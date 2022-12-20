An active member of Episcopal Church and avid outdoorsman

PORTLAND, Maine — Robert Winsor Meeken, 95, of 75 State St. Portland, Maine left these earthly confines on December 13, 2022. He now rests in peace with his beloved wife Christine and cherished daughter Deborah.

Born in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts, on May 15, 1927 “Bob” spent his early years playing baseball, building and flying model planes, participating in the boy scouts and skiing. He attended schools in Wollaston, Massachusetts, Burlington, Vermont and Portland, Maine.

During high school in Portland, he met Christine Olsen. Bob and Chris married on March 31, 1951, in Portland.

After high school Bob attended Portland junior college, Wentworth Institute and Northeastern University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He also became a member of the free masons. After marrying they moved to Wakefield to raise a family. In addition to night school, work and parenting Bob also coached little league, was a scoutmaster and an active member in the Episcopal Church. Bob’s career included employment with City Service, MITRE Corporation and Lincoln Laboratory, which involved travel to locations throughout the east coast and the south pacific. While in the south Pacific he fulfilled a lifelong dream to become a licensed pilot. An avid outdoorsman, Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, sailing, scuba diving and especially downhill skiing.

Upon retirement Bob and Chris moved to Lakeside in Bridgeton, Maine. Here they enjoyed time on Long lake, hosted gatherings and spent many days on the slopes of Pleasant Mountain with family and friends. Places especially dear to Bob were – Prince Edward Island, Canada – Brownfield, Bridgeton, Falmouth and Portland – Maine, – Kwajalein, Marshall Islands and Saratoga, NY.

Travel was a great joy for Bob and Chris, and they were blessed with the ability to see much of the world. In 2008 Bob and Chris moved back to Portland. Bob became involved with the garden committee, the resident committee and the local train club, which he eventually presided over.

We have lost one of the best of the greatest generation. You will be missed more than you know.

Bob was pre-deceased by his wife of 60 years Christine, parents Walter E. and Miriam S. Meeken and his daughter Deborah Wright (Meeken).

He is survived by two sons: Donald R, Meeken of Brownfield, Maine, David S. Meeken and his wife Kira of Loudon, N.H. Brother in-law Gary Olsen and wife Diane of Gorham, Maine; sister in-law Joan Olsen of Methuen, Mass. Nieces and nephews Joann Madore and husband Larry, Holly Goodrich, Price Hutchins, Meg Broderick and husband Shannon. Grandchildren: Christopher Meeken and wife Ashley, Eric Meeken and wife Liz, Kevin Wright and wife Kelli, Christine Aiello and husband Jaimee, Aaron Meeken and Kelsey Meeken. In addition, he leaves great grandchildren – Anna, Christian, Lucas, Eide, Gus, Leah, Chase and Wesley

Services and a celebration of life will be held in Portland in the spring.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the following charities in Bob’s name:

