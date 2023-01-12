EMMA SHINNEY signed her National Letter of Intent to the Roger Williams University basketball team surrounded by friends and family at Wakefield High on Friday afternoon and followed that up with a 27-point, 4-rebound, 5-assist, 3-steal game in Wakefield’s 56-39 road win over rival Melrose. (WMHS Athletics Photo)

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

MELROSE — The Wakefield High girls’ basketball team went into Melrose on Friday night and emerged with a convincing 56-39 win, bringing their record to 7-1 on the season.

The Warriors were led by senior captain Emma Shinney who finished with 27 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

“Emma Shinney continued to play a great two-way game for us: running our offense and being impactful on defense,” said head coach Jason Pavey.

It was the defense that stepped up in the second half after Melrose closed the first half off with a score of 33-24.

“Really hard-fought game,” said Pavey. “Melrose made a run in the second quarter and we got into the half talking about some adjustments we needed to make.”

The Warriors surrendered just 15 points in the final two quarters as they took complete control with a 14-4 difference in the 3rd for an insurmountable 19-point lead.

Shinney scored 7 in the 3rd, including four of her seven made free throws.

Wakefield got a huge boost from Savannah Cummings throughout the game. The junior had 4 of her 8 points in the 3rd. She also added 5 rebounds against a tough Melrose frontcourt.

“I thought Savannah Cummings really stepped up for us,” said Pavey. “She was a presence down low and was an anchor on defense.”

Cummings added multiple blocks and ended the 3rd with a buzzer beater after an offensive rebound.

Senior captain Mia Forti also continued her strong defensive effort and dominated on the glass with 10 rebounds. She also added 5 points.

Wakefield got out to a 16-3 lead in this one with Shinney hitting two 3’s and getting an and-one on her way to 11 first quarter points.

Wakefield’s full court press and multiple different looks on defense caused problems for the home team all night and it appeared as though they would be able to take their foot off the gas before Melrose hit two late triples to get back into it.

The second quarter featured a Melrose team with renewed energy as they started to trade baskets and get back into it.

After Melrose made the lead uncomfortable with an and-one to start the second half, making the game 33-27, the Warriors ended the quarter on a 14-1 run.

A long two from sophomore Brooklyn Calder (6 pts, 4 reb, 3 ast, 2 stl) pushed it back to double digits and an emphatic block by Forti got the Wakefield bench going, as did a charge drawn by sophomore Shea Suntken (5 pts, 4 reb, 4 stl) her first of two such plays in the game.

Shinney’s second and-one came through a ton of contact but she powered through and knocked down the free throw for a 45-28 lead.

Shinney finished with another 9 in the final quarter including her third 3 of the game and a lefty layup after a mean crossover for Wakefield’s final points in their 56-39 victory.

The Warriors moved to 8-1 with a home win over Belmont on Tuesday night. A full story will appear at a later date.

Wakefield will travel to Stoneham on Friday night at 6 p.m. looking for their third straight win. They hit the road again on Tuesday night to meet an undefeated 9-0 Winchester team.