Dedicated family man served in World War II

MELROSE — Spencer “Sam” Dodd Jr., 103, of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

Sam was born in Providence, Rhode Island, raised his family in Newton, Massachusetts and ultimately retired in the town of Dennis on Cape Cod where he lived for almost 40 years.

In 1937, Sam enlisted in the Massachusetts Army National Guard and served with the 626th Tank Destroyer Battalion until activated in December 1940. He was then transferred to the U.S. Army Signal Corps, and served as a first lieutenant in the 974th Signal Service Company, serving in numerous campaigns throughout the South Pacific, including Guadalcanal, Bougainville, Lae in New Guinea and Leyte in the Philippines.

After returning from World War II in 1946, Sam worked for Raytheon Corp for nine years. He then spent the remainder of his career with the city of Newton, where he was a radio technician for 23 years. It was in Newton that Sam supported the town Police and Fire departments, ensuring that the citywide communications were always working properly.

During his retirement years, Sam spent countless hours working on his vast ham radio collection, tinkering on projects around his home, serving as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and engaging with his many neighbors around his home on Fieldstone Drive. Most days you could find him on his daily walk to the Dennis Village Post Office.

Outside of work, Sam was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren. He cherished summer and holiday visits from his grandchildren, with whom he created lasting memories. He will be dearly missed and always remembered for his kind heart, patience and funny collection of coined phrases.

His wife, Mary Hymers, predeceased Sam in 1982 and his daughter, Sally Groves, predeceased him in 2012. His son James Dodd and his wife JoAnn of Charleston, South Carolina; and his son-in-law Richard Groves and his wife Ferol of Merrimack, New Hampshire survive him. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Robert Groves and his wife Caroline of Manchester, New Hampshire; Rebecca Laliberte and her husband Doug of Rockport, Maine; and Kenneth Groves and his wife Laura of Melrose. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Kayla, Wyatt, Owen, Ava and Grace. He also leaves many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will be held in his honor with details that have yet to be determined.

A great thank you goes to the exceptional, expertly trained and compassionate caregivers at Oosterman’s Rest Home, Melrose, MA for being present and assuring that Sam received the best care possible to enjoy the final years of his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melrose Veterans Relief Fund, c/o Veteran’s Services, 201 West Foster St., Melrose, MA 02176. To leave an online message of condolence, visit gatelyfh.com.