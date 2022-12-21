By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

WENHAM — It was another close loss for the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team last Friday night as they were edged by host Hamilton-Wenham, 33-28, to fall to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Cape Ann League.

The three Pioneer losses have been five, four and seven points respectively as they have been competitive in all three games, which have all been on the road.

A slow start doomed the Pioneers in this game as the Generals led by 10 (14-4) after the first quarter and at the half (18-8). Lynnfield played much better in the second half outscoring the hosts, 20-15, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

“We only had six players play due to some illnesses we have,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Sue Breen. “They shot well in the first quarter and we didn’t. I was proud of the way we played with the six players we had.”

Senior co-captain, Bella George, led the way as she led the team in points (19) and steals (eight). Senior forward, Charlotte Radulski, led the team in rebounds with eight while 10th-grader, Taylor Valiton, had seven rebounds to go with four points.

Gaby Campbell scored 14 points to lead the Generals.

On Dec. 13, the Pioneers fell at Manchester-Essex by a final of 42-35.

The Hornets led, 12-6, after the first quarter and, 23-17, at the break. They then expanded the lead to 13 after the key third quarter (38-25).

Lynnfield held the home team to four points the final eight minutes but only scored 10 themselves.

“Again, we had another bad first quarter,” admitted Breen. “We have got to come out better at the start.”

George knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 24 points. Junior forward, Jaelynn Moon, had seven points and a team-high nine rebounds. Sophomore guard, Emma Rose, added four points.

The next game for LHS will be on Dec. 29 at 11:30 a.m., with it being school vacation week, as they welcome Gloucester.

Lynnfield is looking for a split of the non-league series as the Lady Fishermen won the first meeting, 33-29, on opening night on Dec. 9.