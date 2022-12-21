By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

PEABODY — The Lynnfield-North Reading-Peabody High co-op girls’ hockey team bounced back nicely from its first loss of the season as they knocked off visiting Shawsheen-Bedford, 6-2, at the McVann- O’Keefe Rink in Peabody last Saturday afternoon.

The Tanners improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the Northeastern Hockey League with the victory.

Lynnfield’s Catie Kampersal led the offense with two goals while Hannah Gromko (Lynnfield), Angela Fabbio, Yasmine Giacalone and Eleni Spack all found the back of the Rams net once. For Giacalone, Spack and Fabbio it was their first-career goals.

Senior co-captain, Jenna DiNapoli, led the team in assists with three while Fabbio, Leah Buckley and her twin sister, Ava, all had one helper.

Tanner goalie, Avery Bird (Lynnfield), got her first win.

PLNR suffered its first loss of the year on Dec. 14 as they were shut out at home by perennial power, St. Mary’s of Lynn, 2-0, in a non-league contest.

Both Spartan goals game in the second period. The first one came when Maggie Pierce scored assisted by Cara Donoto with 8:30 remaining. The second goal was scored by Jenna Chaplain with Pierce picking up the assist with 4:10 left.

St. Mary’s outshot the Tanners 23-20, as Alyse Mutti made 21 stops.

PLNR went 0 for 2 on the power play.

The Tanners will have 11 days between games as their next contest will be Dec. 28 with a key NHL match-up against host Winthrop. That game is at the Vikings’ home at Larsen Arena and faceoff is at 6 p.m.

Winthrop is the defending NHL champs.