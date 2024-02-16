WATERTOWN — The Wakefield High girls’ basketball team beat Watertown 43-37 on the road on Friday to complete the season sweep and topped non-league Doherty Memorial on Monday at home for their fourth consecutive win, moving to 13-4 on the season.

The Warriors got a tough and motivated Watertown team playing on their home court on Friday night but Wakefield was able to overcome a 37-33 4th-quarter deficit, finishing the game on a 10-0 run to earn at least a share of the Freedom Division title. Wakefield is 11-4 in the league with one more left against Wilmington on Feb. 22 at home. Watertown is 11-5 and done with league games so a win over the Wildcats for Wakefield would result in a Freedom title all to themselves. Wakefield’s sweep of Watertown may also factor into the league title.

Either way, it was a huge win for the Warriors on the road. Sophomore Emma Ickes (11 pts, 2 reb) came up clutch for Wakefield with her second 3-pointer of the game cutting the deficit to 37-36 in the 4th. In a game that featured four ties and six lead changes, the final one came after two free throws from junior Brooklyn Calder (12 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 2 blk) to make it 38-37.

Wakefield’s defense, which was dominant in multiple stretches throughout, reached another level during this run to end it, highlighted by a turnover forced by junior Aliza Margolis (4 pts, 3 ast, 4 stl). Free throws from Calder and Ickes extended the lead to 40-37 and Wakefield forced another turnover and finished the game at the stripe with free throws from Margolis and junior Shea Suntken (7 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast).

Wakefield led 9-8 after one. Calder had 7 of her team-high 12 in the 1st thanks to a triple and two tough finger rolls at the rim through contact, her second giving the Warriors a 7-2 lead before Watertown battled back to end the frame.

The Raiders adapted to Wakefield’s matchup zone in the 2nd, going on a 7-2 run to take a 15-11 lead and force a Warrior timeout. Wakefield’s response was a 5-0 run to end the half. Suntken had a steal and assist up to senior captain Emma Quinn (6 pts, 4 reb) followed by a Quinn 3 also in transition to reclaim the lead at 16-15. Calder, Ickes and senior captain Grace McHugh (1 pt, 6 reb) really stepped it up on the defensive end to finish a rock fight of a first half with Wakefield up by one.

The Warriors went on another 5-0 run to start the 3rd, making it 10-0 from the end of the first half. Ickes hit her first triple off a nice drive and kick from Margolis to make it 19-15 and two Suntken free throws extended the lead. Watertown went on a 5-0 run of their own to get back into it and a hard-fought 3rd ended with Wakefield up 28-26.

The Raiders took control early in the 4th, owning the paint and the glass on their way to a four-point lead before Ickes’ clutch shooting got the visitors back into it.

In the end, it was a signature win for the Warriors who will try to finish the regular season on a winning streak after falling to Reading 50-44 on the road last night.

Wakefield will host Saugus on Feb. 20 at 5:30 p.m. and Wilmington on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors (13-5) beat the Sachems 58-28 on Dec. 27 and defeated the Wildcats 46-40 on Jan. 26. Wakefield was ranked No. 8 in the latest Div. 2 power rankings.