Ready to host D3 States today and tomorrow

TEWKSBURY — The Wakefield High wrestling team had a strong performance at the Div. 3 North Sectional tournament held at Tewksbury High last weekend, taking home 2nd place overall with 229 points. Tewksbury won the North at home with 274.5 points. Rounding out the top five was Gloucester (213), Triton (163) and Lynnfield/North Reading (149).

Wakefield had two wrestlers take home first place in their brackets as sophomore Aydin Lamb won the 132 group and senior captain Andrew Valley won the 126 class.

Valley, who was also named Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament as voted on by all the coaches, won all three of his bouts by pin. Ranked 2nd in the tournament, Valley pinned No. 7 Joseph Scaparrotta in 32 seconds in the quarterfinals. In the semi’s Valley pinned No. 3 Angelo Desisto of Tewksbury in 3:31. In the finals, Valley and No. 1 ranked Juan Murillo of Excel Academy had a competitive matchup. Valley had the upper hand leading 9-5 after one thanks to a nearfall, reversal and two takedowns. Murillo escaped the second period but Valley eventually got the fall in the 3rd with an official time of 4:22.

Lamb was ready to defend his top-ranked seeding going 4-0 on his way to gold including wins over Christian Demis of Watertown (F, 1:01) and Isaac Medford of Lynnfield/North Reading (F, :33) to set up a semifinal matchup against 5th-ranked Alex Sabino of Triton. Lamb was in control throughout, eventually pinning Sabino in 3:39.

In the finals, Lamb met 3rd-ranked Tanner Kamuda of Pentucket. Points were at a premium but Lamb led 4-0 with a takedown and reversal before earning the pin in 3:20 to get the title.

The Warriors collected plenty of points with three 2nd place finishes and two 3rd place finishes as well as a 5th and a 6th.

Getting 2nd for Wakefield was senior captain Zach Arria at 175, junior captain Sean Callanan at 157 and freshman Jaden Fullerton at 165.

Arria pinned Caio Saraiva of Nashoba Tech in 30 seconds to make the semifinals where he defeated Gloucester’s Evan Mione by a 7-1 decision. The top two wrestlers in the bracket met in the finals with Arria meeting Middlesex League foe Brady Gleason of Watertown. Gleason got the win this time, earning a pin in 1:51.

Callanan also went 2-1 at 157. He had a tough quarterfinal matchup against Matt Howell of Lynnfield/North Reading. Howell put the pressure on with a reversal and nearfall late in the 2nd period to make it 8-7 but Callanan got the pin before the buzzer in a time of 3:28 to advance. In the semifinals, Callanan took care of business against Gloucester’s Anthony Murawski, not allowing a point on his way to a pin in 2:46. Once again, the top two ranked wrestlers squared off in the finals as Callanan met Hunter Johnson of Tewksbury. An epic bout went 5:25 before Johnson was finally able to get a pin. Johnson led 6-1 after one but Callanan fought back in the 2nd, highlighted by two takedowns to make it 9-7 going into the 3rd. Another Callanan takedown made it 10-9 at one point but Johnson followed with an escape and finally a fall to finish it. Just like Arria and Gleason, Callanan will be hoping for a rematch against Johnson at states this weekend.

The same can be said of Jaden Fullerton who also had a strong tournament but came up short in the finals in yet another matchup of the top two-ranked wrestlers in 165. Fullerton pinned Tewksbury’s Sam Macmillan in 3:08 in the quarterfinals and made quick work of Kaio Debrito of North Middlesex in the seminfinals with a fall in 1:49.

In the finals, Fullerton and Watertown’s Tommy Dicker were neck-and-neck throughout an epic bout that ended with an 8-6 decision for Dicker. Fullerton had a 4-3 lead after one with a reversal and takedown. The two battled to a scoreless second period but a big nearfall for Dicker in the third put him in the driver’s seat and he eventually held on for the win.

Wakefield got 3rd place finishes from junior Jack Hodgdon (144) and sophomore Michael Barry (113).

Hodgdon went 4-1 on the day, outwrestling his rank of No. 5. After falling to eventual champ Gavin Iby of Lynnfield/North Reading, Hodgdon came back for a huge win over No. 2 Lucas Bistany of Triton by a 7-6 decision. Trailing 4-2 in the second, Hodgdon got an escape and takedown to lead 5-4 going into the third. Bistany tied it in the third but a late takedown by Hodgdon earned him a fantastic win in the consolation semifinals. Hodgdon kept it going in the 3rd-place bout, taking on an upstart 7th-ranked Jaime Nunez of Excel. The scoring didn’t start until the third when an escape and takedown for Hodgdon eventually got him a 3-1 decision for bronze.

Barry went 3-1 on the day. He dropped a 6-2 decision in the semifinals against Jakob Hulett of Lynnfield/North Reading but stayed motivated, pinning Watertown’s Ashkan Aria in 1:03 before taking down Triton’s Austin Scolamiero with a pin in 1:38 in the 3rd place bout.

Wakefield’s three 4th place finishers were senior captain Joe Lamonica at 215, junior Kip King at 285 and senior Philip Valley at 120.

Lamonica pinned Pentucket’s Aidan Burrier in 18 seconds to make the semifinals where he fell to eventual champion Jayden Toppan of Gloucester. Lamonica pinned Lynnfield/North Reading’s Zack Morse in 1:33 before falling to 2nd-ranked Manuel Mengata of Tewksbury in the 3rd place bout.

King also went 2-2 on the day with wins over Miguel Montalvo of Nashoba Tech (F, 3:06) and Dylan Mathews of Lynnfield/North Reading (F, 2:31) in the consolation semifinals after falling to eventual champion Max Thomas of Gloucester in the semis. King lost to top-ranked Adam Guzofski by a 5-2 decision in a close, back-and-forth 3rd-place bout.

Philip Valley went 2-2 with a win over Sam Bird of Lynnfield/North Reading (F, 2:19) and Benhamin Imlach of Triton (7-5 decision) in the consolation semifinals. Valley fell to runner-up Aiden DeCoste of Gloucester in the semifinals and then Jisup Shin of Weston by a 9-4 decision in the 3rd place bout.

The Warriors also got points from 6th-ranked Jimmy Fabbri who had three wins including an epic 10-9 decision over No. 2 Jasaad Rogers of Weston in the consolation quarterfinals and then No. 7 Lucien Paranteau of Pentucket in the 5th place bout.

Taking 6th for Wakefield was Joe Skowron who had wins over Nathan Santiago of Excel (F, 1:38) and Vlad Kaiurov of Weston (DEC, 10-8).

The Warriors are hosting the Div. 3 state tournament at the Charbonneau Field House starting today right after school and continuing tomorrow, beginning at 9 a.m.

In addition to North teams like Tewksbury, the Warriors will be on the look out for D3 South champions Foxboro as well as 2nd place Bristol County/Dighton Rehoboth along with D3 Central champs Ashland and 2nd place Wayland and D3 West champs Hampden Charter East along with 2nd place Taconic.