THE NRHS girls’ tennis team listens to head coach Matt Tiberii before their match against North Andover on Tuesday. The Hornets beat the Scarlet Knights 3-2 and will host Newburyport on Monday at 4:15 p.m. (NRHS Athletics Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — Matt Tiberii is back for his fifth season as the head coach of the North Reading high girls’ tennis team. Last spring, the Hornets reached the MIAA Division 3 Round of 8 before losing to Newburyport as North Reading ended up at 17-6 overall.

In the Cape Ann League thy finished at 7-3 as they came in third place in the Kinney Division.

Three seniors from that team graduated but Tiberii welcomed back six veterans when practice opened back on March 20. Three of those players back are this year’s tri-captains, Alyssa Bradley, Chloe Florez and Katherine Hondley.

The other 12th-grader back is Mary Bonzagni.

Vanessa Wright is the lone junior back while Alphea Bradley is the lone sophomore back.

North Reading will play 20 regular-season matches this year and Tiberii feels that Newburyport is still the team to beat in the CAL Kinney.

On Tuesday afternoon, the team got off on the right foot as they defeated visiting North Andover, 3-2, in a non-league match.

“The match could have went either way,” said Tiberii. “They are a Division 2 team so I am glad that we scheduled them.”

Alphea Bradley played at first singles and she won her match, 6-4, 6-2. Her sister, Alyssa, lost a tough three setter at second singles. She lost the first set, 6-3, but then won the second one, 7-6, as she won the tiebreaker 7-4. However, she fell 6-3 in the third set.

At third singles, Wright won in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The first doubles team of Florez and Hondley clinched the match winning a tough three setter, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. At second doubles, the duo of Bonzagni and junior, Bhagi Bandara, lost, 6-4, 6-2.

The Hornets have the rest of the week off as they return to action on April 10 when Newburyport comes to town for a key early-season match.

On April 12, the Hornets visit Pentucket.

Both of those matches will start at 4:15 p.m.