MEMBERS of the Class of 2022 at their final home track and field meet on Tuesday. Pictured in the front row from left to right is Caroline Collins, Maggie Leone, Sammy Seabury, Maddy Seabury and Ashlee Purcell. In the back row from left is Bailey McDevitt and Josh Catino. (WMHS Track Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High girls’ outdoor track and field team finished their regular season strong on Tuesday at home, defeating Watertown 110-26 to end the regular season at 4-1.

The Warriors celebrated the Class of 2022 with their annual senior day meet.

“I was really happy the girls got a big win,” said head coach Karen Barrett. “Our seniors have been fantastic leaders and role models. I am super proud of the effort and attitude they have put forth throughout the season.”

Sophie Brown and Maeve Schermerhorn took 1st and 3rd in the 400 hurdles.

Maggie Leone and Lilly Sallee ran fantastic races, taking 1st and 2nd in the mile with impressive times of 5:34 and 5:38.

Maddy Seabury took 1st in the high jump and hurdles.

Sophmore Emily Herson had a huge PR finishing 2nd in the high jump with a 4”8”.

Ashlee Purcell had a spectacular day with 3 first places. She had a PR in the long jump with a 15’10” leap and ran the 100 and 200 with two more PR’s: 12.3 and 26.4.

“I’m super proud of her work ethic and success,” said Barrett.

Gabby Minasian was 2nd in the long jump scoring 3 points as well as running a strong 1st leg in the 4×100 relay.

Jade Roycroft had a great day with a 1st in the triple jump, 3rd in the 100 while anchoring the winning 4×100 relay.

Freshman Megan Clark was 2nd in the triple jump with a PR of 31’10” and 3rd in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 19.8.

Lauren Mangarelli was 2nd in the shot put with a nice 32” PR and won the discus.

Bailey McDevitt went the distance in the javelin going undefeated for the season. She also won the shot put. Mia Desruisseaux was 2nd in the javelin. Scalzo was 3rd in the discus. Calin Hurley finished out the sweep in the javelin. Anderson finished out the sweep in the triple.

Fiona Recene had an amazing season going undefeated in the 400 meters. She also ran the 200 for the 1st time taking 3rd place.

“I am really proud of her,” said Barrett.

Ania Jacob ran an amazing 400 placing 2nd with an impressive time of 63.0. She also was part of the winning 4×100 relay.

“It was her first time running the 400 and she crushed it,” said Barrett.

Wakefield swept the 800 with Caileigh Sweeney and Devon Jellison taking 1st and 2nd. Both were PR’s. Yianacopolus and Barnard took 1st and 2nd in the two mile to close out the scoring.

The Warriors will compete in the The Andover Booster Invite on Saturday.