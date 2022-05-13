A loving husband and father who enjoyed music and the beach

WAKEFIELD — Stephen A. Green, passed in peace on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at the age of 73.

He was born to his parents Frank and Florence Green.

Stephen is survived by his wife Catherine Green, brother Charles Green, niece, Kay Green, nephew, Timothy Green, mother-in-law Lillian Huszti, daughter Rachel Flanagan, son-in-law Brandon Flanagan and his four Grandchildren David, Quinlan, Robert and Evelyn.

Stephen will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father. He will be remembered by his distinguished career as an Attorney and Clerk Magistrate. He was an enthusiastic runner and athlete, a lover of music, and many outdoor activities such as spending the day the at beach, mountain biking and sailing on the ocean.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held on Monday May 16 from 4 – 7 p.m. at McDonald Funeral Home located at 19 Yale Avenue, Wakefield.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 17 at 12 in the afternoon at Temple Emanuel Cemetery located at 120 Chestnut Street, Wakefield.

Following the funeral service we welcome you to join us for food and libations at Spinelli’s located at 10 Newbury Street, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers we ask donations are made to his daughter’s foundation Brooks Bags. Brooks Bags provides clothing and hygiene essentials for underprivileged children of the New Hampshire Lakes Region. Donate directly at www.BrooksBagsNH.com or make checks payable to a Brooks Bags.