MELROSE—In their last competition before Finals, the Melrose Marching Band earned a gold medal Saturday night, placing 2nd with five bands competing in the division.

With strong performances by Oliver Ames, who earned 1st place, and Methuen, Everett, and North Reading not far behind, Melrose continues to polish their show and impress the judges.

Melrose Band Director Matt Repucci was very proud of the performance on Saturday. “After hard work in practice over the last two weeks, it’s clear that this band is striving for excellence and leaving their mark in their toughest division ever,” he said. “The students continue to add creative elements to the show, in addition to perfecting the drill and music. It’s really exciting to see what they have made happen over the course of the season. They are ready to bring their very best to Finals on Sunday.”

Melrose will take the field at 5:47 pm on Sunday, November 5, for NESBA Finals at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium. Get there early and bring your energy to celebrate the band’s fantastic 2023 season.