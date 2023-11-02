IT WAS a packed house at the annual Soccer Night Melrose that was held during the MHS boys and girls soccer games last Friday evening. The girls’ team enjoyed a 3-0 win over Peabody. (Dan Pawlowski photo)

Will host E. Longmeadow on Saturday 11/4 at 7pm in Round 1 of the MIAA Div. 2 state tournament.

To view more bracket details, click here.

Published November 3, 2023

By STEPHEN MARTELUCCI

MELROSE—In their final match of the regular season on Monday, the playoff-bound Melrose High girls’ soccer team had a scoreless tie against guest Woburn at Pine Banks on a raw, rainy day.

With that result, Melrose finishes the regular season at 14-2-2 (12-2-2 in ML). On Wednesday, the MIAA released their Div. 2 playoff brackets, which finds Melrose a strong #7 seed who will host No. 26 East Longmeadow possibly on Saturday, Nov. 4 (at time and location to be determined) or Sunday.

“We controlled the play,” said Melrose head coach Rob Mahoney about the Woburn game. “We had 14 shots while they had only two. Their goalie played well and we hit the crossbar in the first half.”

Melrose goalkeeper Ava Tormo only had to make one save as her record improves to 9-2-2. It was her eighth shutout of the fall. Coach Mahoney was impressed with the play of senior co-captain Emily Lucien as the center-back had an solid game.

Last Friday night, Melrose hosted non-league Peabody in the Fourth Annual Soccer Night in Melrose at Fred Green Field.

Melrose won that game 3-0 on an unseasonably warm night.

In the game’s second minute, Emma Drago scored on a rebound of a shot by Lily Nolan. That was the sophomore’s first-varsity goal. In the game’s 27th minute, Sophie McElligott made it 2-0 assisted by Cadence L’Heureux.

The final tally came in the second half with 20 minutes left as McElligott scored her team-high 13th goal of the year. The forward intercepted a clearing attempt and put the ball in the back of the Tanner net. “Everybody got to play,’ pointed out Mahoney. “We had a good crowd including a lot of youth players who showed up.”

Tormo played the first 70 minutes in net and made five saves. Kate Stratford (5-0) then mopped up in goal the final ten minutes and did not face a shot.

On Oct. 25, Melrose nipped host Stoneham, 1-0, as they went 1-0-1 against the Spartans this year.

“It was a very tight game,” said Mahoney. “They are a physical team and have become a rival of ours.”

Senior Ellie Deeble accounted for the lone goal as she scored in the game’s 57th-minute assisted by Amy Rowe. Tormo made six stops in net.

Melrose, the Middlesex League Freedom division champions, entered this week ranked tenth in the MIAA Division 2 power rankings.

For the first time in team history they will be playing a home playoff game sometime this weekend at Fred Green Field when they host East Longmeadow. As a #7 seed they are primed for an additional home playoff game should they advance. Fans are encouraged to visit our social media pages and miaa.net for up-to-date game information.

Mahoney is hoping for a big fan turnout to support his squad.