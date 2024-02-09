BOSTON — On Monday, the Wakefield High boys’ track and field team competed in the Middlesex League 12 Championship at the Track at New Balance.

The highlight of the night was Ethan Gori breaking the school record in the 55 meter dash as he broke Michael Spivey’s 24-year-old record of 6.70, placing 3rd overall in a new record time of 6.63. Gori actually broke the record in his preliminary race with a 6.68 only to improve upon it in the finals. Aiden Jones also ran the 55 meters in a time of 7.03.

Liam Taggart ran an indoor best to place 3rd in the mile with a time of 4:31.41.

Brendan Campea ran a personal best of 4:43.02 to place 9th. Mike Arria ran 4:44 placing 12th. Brandon Nett also had a personal best of 4:47.52. Marcello Caruso ran 5:02. Tyler Galante ran 5:10.

JaMauri Belmer placed 4th in the high jump clearing 5’11”. Joe Patt cleared 5’7” placing 9th.

Ethan Mezikofsky had a strong race in the 600 meters placing 4th in a personal best of 1:24.97.

Aidan Martin also had a personal best of 1:31.16 to qualify for States. Aidan Burd ran a fast time of 1:31.69.

Jones placed 4th in the long jump with a jump of 20’0.25”. Belmer jumped 17’10”.

In the 1000 meters, Ollie Polster ran a personal best to place 4th in a time of 2:39.58. William Mezikofsky was 5th in a time of 2:39.72.

In the 300 meters, Brody Wyatt ran a personal best time of 37.17 to place 5th. Alejandro Borda ran 40.55.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Joe Patt placed 8th in a time of 8.25. Carter Jefferson ran a personal best of 9.17.

In the 2 mile, Andrew Nett ran an indoor best of 10:23. Jacob Ciriello ran 11:02. Max Viselli ran 11:10.

In the shot put, Frankie Sullivan placed 10th with a throw of 39 feet. Tym Brown threw 34’11”.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Jones, Wyatt, Patt and Gori placed 4th with a time of 1:34.85.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Polster, Taggart and Martin placed 8th in a time of 3:46.

Next up, the boys prepare for the State Championship to be held on Feb. 18.