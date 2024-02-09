BOSTON — On Monday, the Wakefield High girls’ track and field team competed in the Middlesex League Championship at the Track at New Balance.

Lily Sallee was Wakefield’s lone champion at the Middlesex League Championship, winning the 1000 meters in dramatic fashion.

Shortly after the bell signaled one lap to go, Sallee was tripped up by a competitor and rolled her ankle. It caused her to come to a nearly full stop but not for long, as she stayed on her feet and started to close the gap of Lexington’s Lucy Kontos. In the final few meters, Sallee pulled past Kontos to complete the last 200 meters in a blazing 33 seconds and a 7-second personal best time of 3:07.31.

Also in the 1000 meters was Abby Richardson in 3:45.

Liza Bangtson ran a big personal best in the mile of 5:27.80 to place 7th.

Grace Brackett finished in 6:05.

Charlotte O’Neil placed 6th in the 2 mile with a strong finish and season best of 12:17.

Lauren Mangarelli placed 9th in the shot put with a throw of 30’1.75”. Brendia Diaz throw the shot put 24’2”.

In the 55 meter hurdles, Megan Clark ran a personal best of 10.21. Hallie Glennon also ran her best time of 10.89.

In the 55 meters, Abigail Hartigan ran a personal best of 7.94. Brianna Cribbie ran a near best of 8.04.

In the 600 meters, Maeve Schermerhorn ran a time of 1:53. Kathleen Gmelch ran a personal best of 1:57.05.

In the 300 meters, Magnolia Preston ran a time of 49 seconds. Rachel Caplin ran 50.12.

In the high jump, Cribbie cleared 4’5”. Lea Carangelo also cleared 4’5”.

In the long jump, Carangelo jumped 13’1”. Clark jumped 12’6”.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Cribbie, Schermerhorn, Clark and Hartigan ran 1:57.23.

The girls are now preparing for the State Championship to be held Sunday, Feb. 18.