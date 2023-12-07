NORTH READING— Each year the North Reading Diamond Club hosts their 16-team Bocce Tournament, held indoors at the Methuen Sons of Italy. Funds raised from the tournament go directly toward the Todd Verdonck Memorial Scholarship which is awarded each spring to a graduating senior from the NRHS varsity baseball team.

The Diamond Club established the Verdonck Memorial Scholarship shortly after Todd’s passing in 2017. Todd was the ace of the 1992 Hornets pitching staff who would go on to captain the St. Anselm College baseball team and play for the Lynn A’s of the North Shore Baseball League.

This year’s tournament crowned a new pair of champions with Hornet baseball great Chris Hayter ’03 and former North Reading faculty member Dave DeLong hoisting the trophy. They defeated the father-son duo of Vin and Steve Bonanno who were gunning for their second Bocce title but Hayter and DeLong would not be denied.

The North Reading Diamond Club thanks the following sponsors for their contributions of raffle items and gift certificates to help with the fundraising efforts: A Touch of Class Hair Salon, Horseshoe Grille, Hopothecary Ales, One Stop Liquors, Hillview Country Club golf course, Kitty’s Restaurant and Heav’nly Donuts.