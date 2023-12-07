By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The North Reading High girls’ soccer team had its awards banquet recently as head coach Sean Killeen handed out several awards.

The co-MVP’ Awards went to goalkeeper Maggie Schulz and defenseman Maddie Vant. Both girls were senior co-captains.

Schulz, a three-year varsity player, made 85 saves and scored herself twice going 13-4-2 in net. She not only made the Cape Ann League All-League team but she also made the second team Eastern Mass. All-Stars as well.

“She is the rock of our team and has been for three years,” stated Killeen. “She is consistently one of the best players on the field everyday and will be greatly missed.”

Vant also made the First-Team All-Stars and the Second Team Eastern Mass. All-Stars. She scored three goals and added three assists.

“The team started the Maddie Vant Fan Club this season because she constantly turns your head and her exceptional skills and athleticism becomes the expectation,” said Killeen. “She has blazing speed, ridiculous strength, and was fearless. Her play speaks for itself.”

Two Hornets were given the Coaches Award: Reilly Tassinari and Bella Cannalonga.

Tassinari, a sophomore in her second year on the roster, played in 13 games and had 10 assists.

“She received the coaches award this year for her work and commitment to stay on the field,” said Killeen. “After several injuries and time off, Reilly gave everything she had to stay on the field and contribute.”

Cannalonga, the third senior captain, had three goals and one assist.

“Bella was a leader by example and she does all the little things that aren’t as easy to notice on the field,” said Killeen. “She is always looking to improve her game to help the team succeed.”

The Unsung Heroine Award went to Marisa Montana. The junior had nine points this fall with four goals and five assists.

“Anything that would help the team, Marisa was all about,” said Killeen, as Montana will be a captain next fall along with Julia Scammon. “She wants to be the best player every time she steps on the field and has been nothing but, for three years as a varsity player. We have high expectations for her as a senior.”

This fall, the Hornets lost in the Division 3 MIAA Round of 32 playoff game to host Saugus, 1-0, in penalty kicks.

Overall, their final record was 13-4-2.

In the CAL, they ended up 11-3-2 as they came in third place in the CAL Kinney Division behind Hamilton-Wenham and Lynnfield.

Along with Schulz, Cannalonga and Vant, the team will also lose six other seniors players: Maya Ortiz, Julia DeAngelis, Mia Benecke, Georgia Robarts, Bella Fischer and Madelyn Arian-Aitchison. They will also lose team manager Ellie Heintz.

“It is always hard to say goodbye to our seniors,” admitted Killeen. “This group was especially close to one another and we hope they enjoyed every minute together. The time always goes by way too fast and then the season is over. This group was anchored in talent and commitment and it is always hard to predict how the next season will play out without them.”

The good news is that North Reading is expecting 14 veterans back next year.

“We know we are bringing back a lot of experience and hopefully can stay focused and continue to reach for our goals together,” said Killeen. “We carried a large roster this year so, even with 10 graduating seniors we will have 14 players with significant varsity experience. Opportunities will be available for other players to step up and make an imprint on this team. Junior goalie Macy Kurchain has big shoes to fill with Schulz graduating but has consistently shown she is ready to compete at the varsity level.”