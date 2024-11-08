MELROSE — Get ready to kick off the holiday season at the Highlands Fall Fair to be held on Saturday, November 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Melrose Highlands Congregational Church, 355 Franklin St.. This family-friendly event offers a perfect blend of shopping, food and activities for all ages.

A shopping wonderland: Explore a wide array of unique finds from vintage collectibles and toys to handcrafted jewelry and specialty kitchenware. Be sure to stop by for one-of-a-kind Christmas decorations, delicious baked goods and premium Wisconsin cheese. Plus, don’t miss your chance to score discounted early bird tickets to the popular Melrose BEER + BITES event on April 5, 2025; save $5 p/ticket and avoid online fees. Tickets make a great gift for craft beer enthusiasts.

Exciting raffle baskets, silent auction and 12 days of Christmas raffle calendar: Try your luck with our assortment of raffle baskets filled with fantastic prizes or bid on unique items in our silent auction. To extend the cheer of the holidays, grab an entry for our 12 Days of Christmas Raffle Calendar. Every day from December 26 to January 6, you’ll have a chance to win one of 12 gift card prizes; $900 in total prizes from local and national restaurants and entertainment, drawn live daily and broadcast on the church’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. Winners will be notified. The $10 calendar raffle cards will be sold at the fair as well as on the church website through December 22. Brighten the season with something special for that person who has everything.

Food and refreshments to savor: Come hungry! Indulge in coffee, donuts and savory favorites like Mother’s Pizza, lobster rolls and this year’s new additions of hearty vegan chili and classic New England clam chowder.

Family fun for everyone: Kids will enjoy engaging crafts, games, activities and prizes while adults can enjoy shopping and winning great prizes of their own.

This much-loved fair is a seasonal tradition that brings the community together. Don’t miss it. Mark your calendar and join us on November 16 for a day of joy, good food and wonderful finds.