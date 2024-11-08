MELROSE — The Melrose Band brought their A-game to the NESBA Championship Finals at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium Sunday night and it paid off! Competing against six other talented bands in division 4, Melrose took home the gold with a soaring score of 94.5.

The band not only clinched the top spot but also took home high caption awards for Best Music, Best Overall Effect and tied with Mansfield for Best Visuals. And with all the band’s student leaders standing behind him at the award ceremony, Melrose’s Kush Karamcheti was recognized as the Best Drum Major. This is a huge accomplishment and the band is so proud!

“It was a night to remember,” said Band Director Ben Vermilyea. “So many moments of practice, all the hard work and the band’s endless spirit all came together on the field. Every single member of our band gave it their all and the fans in the stadium gave it right back. We could feel the positivity as we came off of the field and the celebration afterwards on the 50-yard line said it all.”

This competition marked a bittersweet moment for the 18 seniors of the Melrose Band who performed in their final marching competition. Their contributions to the band have left a lasting legacy and they celebrated this win with so much pride. The Melrose Band’s fantastic performance showcases the dedication and passion of its members and they can’t wait to carry this momentum into future events. The band will be in full gear supporting our football team on Thanksgiving Day in our holiday classic, this year at home on Fred Green Field. Go Melrose, Beat Wakefield!

For more information, please contact Ben Vermilyea at bvermilyea@melroseschools.com.