THE NRHS boys’ hockey team started their season at the Kasabuski Rink against Dracut on Saturday. The Hornets traveled to meet Pentucket after press time on Wednesday and will host Hamilton-Wenham on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. back at Kasabuski. (NRHS Athletics Photo)

By DAN ZIMMERMAN

SAUGUS — In most instances, season-openers hold a great deal of significance, including a chance for a fresh start, renewed hopes, and anticipation for the long campaign ahead. Some of that enthusiasm was dampened for the North Reading hockey team during last Saturday night’s opener.

Facing non-league opponent Dracut-Tyngsboro, an unfamiliar but clearly far more experienced adversary, the Hornets were soundly defeated, 5-1. Dracut-Tyngsboro, which matched North Reading’s Division 3 Round of 16 playoff visit last year, scored a goal in the first period, four in the second, and respectfully took the foot off the pedal in the third. The Hornets, meanwhile, were only able to muster 14-shots in all.

“Looking at the schedule, that was a tough season-opening game,” said fourth-year North Reading coach Brian McAuliffe. “This team that we have is very young and very inexperienced.”

McAuliffe was referring to the new-look Hornets which maintain in their ranks only three seniors and five juniors. The remaining 10 skaters, more than half the roster, are underclassmen. That would include the squad’s sole goaltender, eighth-grader Charles Cooper. Clearly, graduation losses and other departures were substantial and McAuliffe and his staff face a building phase in the weeks ahead.

Despite the end result, there were a number of positives to draw from this defeat. Dracut-Tyngsboro captured the lead midway through the first period but then the North Reading defense effectively clamped down and prevented further damage.

“Through the first five minutes or so, we had a case of the jitters,” said McAuliffe. “Once we grew accustomed and acclimated to the tempo, we were playing pretty well and had a few good chances. If we had buried those early, you’re looking at a different game.”

As is often the case, penalties played a considerable role. At the outset, North Reading was handed a 5-on-3 opportunity but was unable to stir up a threat. Dracut-Tyngsboro, in contrast, made the most of man-advantage chances, scoring a pair of power play goals in the middle frame to claim a commanding 4-0 lead.

Dracut-Tyngsboro added a fifth tally before the break but Hornet netminder Cooper often showed flashes of brilliance, particularly when he denied Middies top forward Colin Underwood. With two goals to his credit, Underwood broke in alone for a shorthanded bid but Cooper was equal to the task and made a huge stop to ward off a hat trick.

“I’m just getting to know Charlie, a first for us having an eighth-grade goalie,” said McAuliffe. “But he’s the real deal and he’s going to be fine. I think he’ll be a solid goaltender and this game is not a concern at all.”

At times, emotions got the better of both teams, particularly at the tail end of the second period when tempers flared and a melee broke out, resulting in a pair of ejections. The Hornets lost the services of Christian Lava but gained the respect of the North Reading faithful, huddled against the chill of the Kasabuski Rink. Despite a four goal deficit, this group was still playing with heart and refused to back down from an aggressive opponent.

“Without a doubt,” agreed McAuliffe when his team’s no-quit stance was mentioned. “That won’t be an issue. These guys are going to play their hearts out and work for us. It’s just a matter of executing and not making those mental mistakes and ending up in the box.”

With 6:06 remaining in the game, North Reading snapped the shutout on a power play goal. With helpers from Vincent Pastore and John Harty, Max Forristall fired from the right point and beat Middies goalie Connor Cole for the first North Reading score of the season.

“I think a lot of what took place tonight had to do with the first time these guys were playing together,” said McAuliffe. “They just have to get used to the system. There’s a lot to build but there’s also a lot of positives.”

North Reading traveled to Pentucket last night (results in after press time) and will next host Hamilton-Wenham at Kasabuski on Saturday at 7:20 p.m.