THE NORTH READING 8th grade Youth Football team won the Super Bowl with a 26-6 win over Marblehead. Pictured in the first row from left to right is Nicholas Wade, Casey Allston, Jakob Hulett, Charlie Considine, Patrick McGaffigan and Wyatt Ares. In the second row from left is David Duran, Tyler Rand, Caleb DeSouza, Brian Harris, Christopher Libby, Desi Brown, James Wyatt and Jacob Freedman. In the third row from left is coach Ricky Allston, Drew O’Keefe, Kenny Duran, Glenn Mello, Christian Lava, Jayden Dinicola, Xander Villarroel, John Lupien, Tyler Boviard and coach Greg Mello. In the fourth row from left is coach Shawn Wyatt, coach Matt Libby, coach Christian Villarroel and coach James Boviard. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — The 8th grade North Reading football team capped off a successful season by marching through the playoffs and into the Cape Ann League Super Bowl.

They opened up the playoffs with a 38-2 win against Lynnfield led by an interception return by Xander Villarroel and 2 touchdowns by Christian Lava.

Then it was on to a rematch against Swampscott who handed the squad their only loss during the regular season. The defense showed up to play and held Swampscott to no points until late in the 4th quarter led by a key interception in the end zone to end the half by John Lupien and sacks by Tyler Rand and Caleb DeSouza. North Reading broke the 0-0 tie in the 4th quarter when Tyler Boviard hit Glenn Mello on a 40-yard pass down to the goal line where Drew O’Keefe punched it in. O’Keefe had another TD later in the quarter for a 16-8 win.

The Hornets then met Marblehead in the Super Bowl on a cold, wet Sunday and would not be denied with a 26-6 win led by a punishing rushing attack of O’Keefe and Lava and a swarming defensive effort.