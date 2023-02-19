THE NRHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors in a win over Danvers on Feb. 5. North Reading recently defeated Lynnfield and Pentucket for their fifth consecutive victory. Pictured are seniors Faith Newton, Sophia Parrett, Sami Patch, Brianne Slattery and Halee Torra. (Eric Evans Photo)

NORTH READING — The North Reading girls’ basketball team was victorious in a pair of CAL games in the past week and improved to 13-4 for the season, extending their winning streak to five games.

On Friday, the Hornets traveled to Lynnfield for a rematch from an earlier season game. North Reading pulled out a tough 51-42 win in a back and forth game featuring multiple lead changes until a fourth quarter 11-5 run by the Hornets sealed the game. Leading the way for NRHS were seniors Faith Newton (16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Brianne Slattery (13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists), and Sami Patch (8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists). Halee Torra, Caitlin Reilly, Maggie Schulz, and Allie Lanciani were also key contributors in the win.

On Tuesday, the Hornets hosted perennial powerhouse Pentucket in a rematch from an early season defeat at Pentucket, this time prevailing 49-41 in a hard fought tough battle.

Holding a slim, 21-20 halftime lead, NRHS went on a 14-5 third quarter run to open up a 35-25 lead after three quarters.

Leading the attack were Newton (16 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 blocks), Slattery (13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals), Patch (4 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists), and Reilly (9 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists).

Freshman Allie Lanciani added 3 points and 3 assists, while Torra, Sophia Parrett, and Schulz all contributed in the big win.

“We have sustained some injuries and illnesses in the past couple of weeks, but the team has been resilient with strong senior leadership and a next man up mentality,” said head coach Bob Romeo. “We still have three tough regular season games and then will prepare for the state tournament.”

North Reading’s next game is Thursday at Triton, 5:30 p.m. followed by a two-day tournament at Beverly on Feb. 20 and 21. NRHS will play Reading in the opening game at 1 p.m. on Monday. In the second game, they will play either Beverly or Essex Tech.