SOPHOMORE SETTER Madison Hopfer had a season-high 18 assists to go with four service aces on Oct. 13 against a strong Newburyport team at NRHS. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BYFIELD — On Tuesday night, the North Reading High volleyball team beat host Triton, 3-1, up in Byfield to complete the season sweep over the Vikings. That victory improved the Hornets record to 4-10 overall and 3-8 in the Cape Ann League.

Triton won the first set, 25-20, but the Hornets stormed back winning the final three sets, 25-20, 25-13 and 25-13.

“We started very flat after a tough Newburyport match the other day,” admitted Hornets head coach Mike Milone. “We eventually settled in.”

In the previous match on Oct. 13, the Hornets gave visiting Newburyport a good run for the money before losing, 3-2, as the Clippers were able to sweep the season series.

The Hornets won the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-23. In the third set they were very close to winning 3-0 and had match point but the Clippers escaped winning the set 27-25.

Newburyport then won the fourth set, 25-17 and the final set, 15-11.

“It was heartbreaking,” acknowledged Milone. “They are one of the top teams in the league and when you are that close to winning it you have to take advantage. However, we did show a lot of growth.”

Senior co-captain, Abby Gerber, had a season-high 17 kills while junior Kaitlin Murnane added 10. Sophomore Madison Hopfer had a season-high 18 assists to go with four service aces while Izzy Milone had a season-high 25 digs.

The next match for the Hornets will be Oct. 20 as they host Georgetown at 5:15 p.m. North Reading is looking for the season sweep as they beat the Royals, 3-0, in the first meeting on Sept. 20.

That match is the Hornets Dig Pink Game as there will be raffles and a bake sale.

On Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., the Hornets take on Saugus at Medford High in the first round of Medford’s Breast Cancer Awareness Tournament. The next day, they will either play Medford or Matignon in the title or consolation match (time to be determined).

They return to CAL action on Oct. 24 at 5:15 p.m. as they welcome Pentucket in the final home game of the regular season. The Hornets beat the Sachems, 3-2, back on Sept. 28 in the first match-up.

That is North Reading’s Senior Night as the five 12th-graders will be honored before the match.

North Reading entered this week seeded 23rd in the Division 3 MIAA power rankings. The top 32 schools at the end of the season automatically qualify for the states.