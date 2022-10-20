THE HORNET defensive line had their hands full on Friday night against a tough and talented Amesbury offensive line. (Adele Vittozzi Photo)

By DAN ZIMMERMAN

NORTH READING — Through the first five games of the season, as North Reading rode roughshod over each and every opponent, the coaching staff urged the players to remain vigilant for the adversity that would undoubtedly pay a visit.

It was certainly no surprise to anyone who follows North Reading football, or the Cape Ann League in general, that the Amesbury Indians would be the team to hand the Hornets their first defeat of the season. In a midseason clash of unbeaten programs on Friday night, Amesbury held off a valiant come-from-behind rally by the Hornets to claim a 30-27 win.

North Reading moved to 5-1 overall (3-1, CAL) while Amesbury improved to 5-0 and currently holds the top spot in the League.

“Hats-off to Amesbury,” said North Reading Coach Ed Blum, who during last year’s regular season, suffered his only loss to the Indians in similar fashion, 30-28. “That’s a very good program. You saw it tonight and you’ll see it the rest of the season. I definitely expect to see them at Gillette representing the CAL in a Division 7 Super Bowl.”

Under an unseasonably warm 70 degrees, North Reading struck first, scoring on their initial series. Led by junior tailback Will Batten, who returned to action after several weeks on the sideline, the Hornets marched 58-yards on a dozen plays with QB Alex Carucci polishing it off from the 11.

Prior to the TD rush, North Reading’s Craig Rubino took a pitch from Carucci and then hurled it to Ryan McGuire, who exhibited amazing control and a flawless toe drag in the corner of the end zone. The official, who was behind the play, ruled the receiver out of bounds but a pair of sideline photographers proved otherwise. Shades of last year’s poorly officiated result came to mind. North Reading, one of the most disciplined teams in the League, was penalized four times in the first half alone.

Near the end of the first quarter, Amesbury tailback Nicholas Marden put his team in front with a 42-yard TD sprint, followed with a 2-point conversion. Marden, who led the Indians with 115-yards on 12 carries, duplicated the double midway through the second, scoring from the 2 and adding another 2-pointer to make it 16-7. Marden would later add his third rushing TD of the night, from the 4, to put the Indians in front, 24-7. Two of the three Amesbury scores were on fourth down plays.

“Amesbury hasn’t been stopped offensively all season,” said Blum. “They have a good line and their backs run hard. We had them at fourth down a handful of times but couldn’t get a stop.”

North Reading answered with a Carucci 2-yard TD rush as the third frame drew to a close. The senior QB was 3-of-3 passing on the drive, including a 21-yarder to Batten to reach the red zone. Following a failed 2-point try, The Hornets turned to Matt Guidebeck, who had earlier been blocked on a 30-yard field goal attempt, for an onsides kick. The premier kicker delivered and sophomore Lucas Do Val pounced on it at the Hornet 40.

The Hornets made quick work of the takeaway, with Carucci ultimately plunging in from the 1-yard-line for his third rushing TD of the game and eighth of the season. Again, the Hornets fell short on a 2-point try but had closed to within one score, 24-19.

With 6:11 remaining, Amesbury added insurance with a 1-yard lean from QB Luke Arsenault, who earlier in the series, threw his first, and only, pass of the night on a 4th-and-3 to keep the drive alive.

The Hornets worked a little fourth down magic of their own down the stretch, as Carucci, working with a 4th-and-10, rolled to his left and found Rubino for a 55-yard score. Carucci and Rubino linked up for the 2-point conversion and with 5:06 left, had closed to within a field goal, 30-27.

Unfortunately, a Guidebeck onsides kick was secured by Arsenault. From there, the Indians consumed the remainder of the clock.

“Honestly, we have to do everything better,” said Blum. “We have to coach better, we have to practice better, we have to execute better, and we have to play fundamental football better. In these bigger games, when you play another team that is physical and well-coached, you have to execute at a higher level. We just have to learn from this. The things we want to accomplish this season are still in front of us.”

After three straight weeks at home, North Reading goes on the road to face the 5-2 Newburybort Clippers, Friday at 7 p.m.