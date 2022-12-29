8th GRADER Charles Cooper came up clutch in the 3rd period to earn a victory over Bedford on Dec. 21. Also pictured is senior captain Vincent Pastore. (Eric Evans Photo)

By DAN ZIMMERMAN

BEDFORD — Seeking a remedy to a sluggish start to their season, which featured two defeats in three tries, the North Reading hockey team pinned their hopes on last Wednesday’s visit to face non-league opponent Bedford.

On the strength of a timely third period goal from Max Forristall and yet another sensational performance in net by rookie Charles Cooper, North Reading managed to fend off a late Bedford rally, escaping the Edge Arena with a narrow 4-3 win.

“Heading into the Christmas break with a record of 2-2 isn’t a bad place to be,” said North Reading Coach Brian McAuliffe. “I watched film on these Bedford guys and saw that they had one really good line and a talented defenseman in No. 8 (Chris Woo). Coming in, we knew it was going to be a close game.”

Close games would adequately describe the recent history between these programs. In both 2019 and at the tail end of last season, the contests each ended in a draw, 1-1 and 2-2 respectively. The pandemic curtailed meetings in 2020 and 2021.

In defeating the stubborn Buccaneers, North Reading also snapped a scoring drought. In the threes game played prior to Bedford, the offense had been throttled, producing just four goals. Facing the Buccaneers, however, the Hornets matched that total in a single game starting with a go-ahead score from Christian Lava, his first of the year 5-minutes into the contest. Racing to the net, Lava collected a feed from Robert Daley and fired a wrister, beating goalie Max Marchidora high to the glove side.

Heading into the middle frame, Bedford carried the play, out-shooting the visitors by an 11-5 margin but Cooper was sharp, preserving the one-goal lead. Soon, the young goalie’s efforts would be rewarded by the Hornet offense as Daley buried one on a clean breakaway with 1:45 left, from Thomas Gazda and Forristall. Just 29 seconds later, it was Gazda putting the Hornets in front 3-0, from Luke Baker and Daley, who figured in three of the four goals. The freshman currently leads the team with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) with Gazda a close second with 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists).

“Tommy Gazda had a nice goal and there was also some hard work from Luke Baker on that same line,” said McAuliffe. “All the forwards are contributing and all the lines are firing. Considering how this team is playing now, I’d certainly like to have that Hamilton-Wenham game back.”

As expected, Bedford would not go quietly, cutting the deficit on a goal from Nick Tatarczuk with 12:27 remaining in the game. Several minutes later, Forristall sent a long-distance bid from the left point that found its way its way through a screen and restored the North Reading 3-goal lead – not a moment too soon, as it turned out, as Bedford added a pair down the stretch, including a shorthanded tally from Tatarczuk.

With 1:45 left, the Buccaneers traded Marchidora for an extra-attacker and pressured. Once again, Cooper impressed, turning away several labeled bids and hanging on for the one-goal win.

“It’s pretty damn cool,” said the goalie, when asked how it felt to be part of the varsity team as an 8th-grader. “That was a tough third period and we really had to keep our heads up. We have good chemistry and I see this team going a long way.”

North Reading is currently in the midst of an extended holiday break and will return to action on Jan. 4 at Amesbury.