JAMES FODERA (on top) defeated his 182 lb. Northeast Metro Tech-Bishop Fenwick opponent by a 17-2 technical fall on Dec. 23. (Courtesy Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield-North Reading co-operative wrestling team gave valiant efforts during two dual meets last week.

LNR (0-6) began last week narrowly losing 36-30 to Saugus-Peabody on Dec. 21.

Eighth-grader John Powers (113 lbs.) pinned his opponent at 1:50. Senior captain Ethan Downey (170 lbs.) won his match by fall at 3:18.

Senior captain Dave Poirier (195 lbs.) pinned his counterpart at 1:53. Issac Medford (120 lbs.) and James Fodera (182 lbs.) won their respective matches by forfeit.

LNR head coach Craig Stone noted that the Black and Gold had a 30-12 lead, but lost the meet after being forced to forfeit four weight classes. Despite the loss, Stone was pleased with the Black and Gold’s performance in the battle for Route 1.

“It was another step forward for us,” said Stone. “As a relatively young team, we will continue to build skills and keep moving forward. Adversity leads to maturity, and we are maturing fast.”

One point loss

The Black and Gold was edged 42-41 by Northeast Metro Tech-Bishop Fenwick on Dec. 23.

Powers (106 lbs.) pinned his opponent at 2:19. David Glynn (126 lbs.) brought his counterpart to the ground with 27 seconds remaining in the match. Downey (170 lbs.) pinned his opponent with 31 seconds remaining in the match.

James Fodera (182 lbs.) won his match by a 17-2 technical fall. Poirier (195 lbs.) pinned his opponent with 23 seconds remaining in the match. Medford (120 lbs.) and Jason Kouyoudmdjian (113 lbs.) won their respective matches by forfeit.

“LNR had two starters out with illness,” said Stone. “We had to forfeit seven weight classes, and all of Northeast Metro Tech-Bishop Fenwick’s 42 points came from forfeits. We can only control the wrestlers we have to put on the mat. We put out seven wrestlers, and won seven matches. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Upcoming meets

The Black and Gold competed in the Pentucket Holiday Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 28, taking place after deadline. The co-op team will compete in a super quad meet against Arlington, Beverly, Greater Lawrence Tech and North Andover on Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 9 a.m. at Beverly High School.

LNR travels to Triton on Wednesday, Jan. 4, beginning at 5 p.m.