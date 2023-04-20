THE NRHS boys’ track and field team started their outdoor campaign with a 101-44 road victory over Lynnfield on April 12. The Hornets host Triton on April 26 at 4 p.m. (Eric Evans Photo)

LYNNFIELD — Led by 13 1st place finishes, including three event sweeps, the North Reading boys’ spring track team opened up their 2023 season with a convincing 101-44 win over rival Lynnfield.

The defending MIAA Division V State Track Champions have the potential to have another strong spring campaign according to 14th year head coach Ryan Spinney. “This group is a very driven, talented and selfless group,” said Spinney. “We have 65 athletes on the team including 24 seniors. That type of experience and leadership is invaluable, especially considering they are experienced with winning a state title. We will be a very fun team to watch this spring.”

Leading the way for the Hornets are senior captains Nathan Miller, Garrett Arden, Nick Fabrizio, Jacob Duval and Caleb Sands.

Arden started his 2023 off with a bang as he broke the NRHS school record in the Javelin by nearly 8 feet, with a toss of 177′ 2″. That mark also qualifies him for the National Championship meet in June in Pennsylvania. Arden also took home the win in the Shot Put as he threw a toss of 40′ 2.5″ to lead a sweep in the event for the Hornets. Seniors Owen Delano and Kyle McCormack took 2nd and 3rd overall with tosses of 38′ 0″ and 36′ 2.5″, respectfully.

Miller started right where he left off in the winter season as he was a three-event winner for the Hornets as he won the Long Jump (19′ 4′), 400 Meter Dash (53.5) and 200 Meter Dash (23.0).

Senior Brodie Mann took home top honors in the 100 Meter Dash as he ran 11.0 hand timed, which converts to 11.24 and that places him 4th all time in school history for the event. Sands took 3rd in the 100 Meter event with a time of 11.6 and he also took 2nd in the 200 with a time of 23.9.

Senior Rocco Tammaro led the sweep in the 400 Meter Hurdles with a 63.0 first place time. Sophomores Torin Nickerson and MIchael Mahoney finished second and third with times of 66.0 and 67.0. Nickerson also took 3rd overall in the 400 Meter Dash in a time of 58.5.

Senior Michael Hemme took home the mile victory with a quick time of 4:50.0 and Sophomore David Wyatt took 3rd with a time of 5:40.0.

Senior Trevor Miller had his first career event victory as took home 1st in the Discus with a throw of 105′ 8″. Freshman Leo Romanski took 3rd with a toss of 86′ 4″. Sophomore Kaio Pancini led the Hornet Hurdles to a sweep in the 110 Meter Hurdles. Pancini ran a personal best of 17.2 to take the win. Duval took second in 18.3 and Tammaro took 3rd in 19.0. Duval also took a strong second place in the High Jump with a leap of 5′ 6″.

Senior Ben Meier took home first in the 800 Meter run with a time of 2:19.6. Senior Christian DaCosta was second in a time of 2:21.0.

The Fabrizio brothers took 2nd and 3rd in the 2 Mile with Nick placing 2nd in a time of 11:14.5 and Freshman Cole taking 3rd with a time of 12:31.0.

Senior Vincent Pastore took 2nd in the Pole Vault with a height of 9′ 6″ and Tammaro capped off his day with 3rd with a height of 9′ 0″.

The Hornets’ 4×100 and 4×400 Meter Relay teams both captured victories as well as the 4×100 team of Sands, Sophomore Kieran Miller, Freshman Blaine Evans and Mann out-leaned a talented Lynnfield team with a time of 46.0. The 4×400 team of Mann, DaCosta, Nickerson and Hemme took home the win with a time of 3:49.0.

The Hornets are now 1-0 on the season and will take on the Triton Vikings at home on Wednesday, April 26.