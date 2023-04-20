KEELY HANNON posted her first shutout of the year on April 14 as the Hornets beat Gloucester 5-0. Hannon had four strikeouts and allowed just four hits in seven innings. Hannon also pitched well against Reading on Tuesday and hit a two-run homer as the Hornets’ came up just short, 5-4. (Eric Evans Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The North Reading High softball team played its annual non-league game against Reading on Tuesday afternoon at home. The visiting Rockets ended up edging the Hornets by a final score of 5-4.

It was North Reading’s first loss of the 2023 campaign as they fell to 4-1.

“It was a hard-fought game,” said Hornets head coach Nicole Zimmerman. “The difference was that we made three errors that led to two unearned runs.”

Reading (5-1) scored once in the second inning, three times in the fourth and once more in the top of the fifth. The Hornets, meanwhile, scored once in the second and three more in the bottom of the fourth.

Keely Hannon went to 3-1 in the circle. She gave up three earned runs, four hits, three walks and she struck out nine.

“She pitched a heck of a game,” said Zimmerman. “We just have to do a better job of cleaning up on defense.”

The Hornet offense had six hits led by Olivia Reilly who was a perfect 2 for 2 with a walk. She had a solo homer to left in the second inning.

Hannon was 1 for 2 with a walk and she had a two-run homer to left-center in the fourth. Jocelyn Ostrowsky added an RBI double in the fourth.

On April 14, on an unseasonably hot day, the Hornets won at Gloucester, 5-0, in another non-league game.

Hannon was the story in this one posting her first shutout of the year. She went all seven frames allowing four hits, two walks and one hit batter. The junior fanned four Fisherman batters.

“That was her best performance so far,” stated Zimmerman. “She did a great job hitting her spots.”

North Reading plated two runs in the top of the third and three more in the fourth. Overall, they finished with seven hits.

Caitlin Reilly went 2 for 4 with a walk and one RBI. She also scored once and had a great catch in center in the seventh inning as she also nailed the runner returning to first for a double play.

Mia Vittozzi was also 2 for 4 at the dish with two RBI while Bella Duffy added an RBI single.

The Hornets’ next game will be on April 21 as they visit Triton at 2:30 p.m. They then scrimmage Phillips Academy in Andover on April 22 at 3:30 p.m.

The game at Manchester-Essex on Patriots Day was rained out and played on April 19 (results not available at press time).