By JENNIFER GENTILE

MELROSE—The Melrose High boys’ varsity basketball team are winners of 4 of their last 5 games in a row and 4-4 on the season after a gripping home win over Burlington on Friday, January 5 in front of a large crowd at the Melrose Middle School gym.

Melrose took a big lead in the first period and saw a scrappy Red Devil team claw their way back at halftime and thereafter, with the game coming down to the wire, and Melrose reversing a late game deficit in a 50-48 finale that gave Melrose their fourth straight win.

Melrose junior John Arens led in scoring with 16 points, with teammate John Lamas tallying 9. A collection of Melrose shooters would match efforts against Burlington’s Matt Grey, who hit several threes for the Red Devils over the night, often reversing leads Melrose fought for during the latter part of the game.

Definitively, Melrose defense helped clinch the game thanks to a spirited one minute drill to end the game, with key steals and rebounds by Owen Mujalli, Connor Brophy and Miles Nzui to prevent any last minute heroics by Grey and co. Their efforts preserved the win for Melrose, who is 1-1 in Freedom League play in their early season with Wilmington on tap this evening on the road.

Melrose got off to a hot start with leads of 11-0 and 19-4 behind hot shooting from Brophy, John Lamas and Owen Mujalli who opened with threes. John Arens knocked in two effortless baskets and had two assists in the quarter. And the end of 1, it was Melrose up generously, 14-4. There was plenty more scoring by Melrose in the second period thanks to Arens (6 pts in 2nd QTR) and John Lamas, who was sharp on the foul line, but Burlington would outshoot Melrose 21-11 in the period with turnovers hurting Melrose and Red Devil Matt Grey starting his three point journey for Burlington. By halftime, Melrose held on to a narrow 27-24 lead.

After a slow, third period start, Melrose saw Connor Brophy with a much needed three to put Melrose up 30-26 but Burlington would gain their first lead of the day with a Matt Grey trey that put them up 34-30. John Arens went 2-2 on the line and Lamas hit a three and a clean foul line appearance that gave Melrose the lead once again 37-34. Despite a perfect foul line appearance by Miles Nzui, Burlington stole the ball and knocked in a three pointer at the buzzer to end the period with Melrose down by one, 40-39.

The fourth was a gripping period with the teams swapping leads and ultimately Melrose defense helping to preserve the win. John Arens helped Melrose with two quick points after a Matt Grey opening trey. John Lamas had a huge basket on a rebound to keep Melrose within one, 47-38, with about two minutes to go. Lamas and Owen Mujalli were exceptional down the stretch, getting the ball down the court despite pressing coverage, and from there, Mujalli nabbed a key rebound to prevent a Burlington baseket. With just five seconds left, Connor Brophy would do the same, his key rebound with just five seconds left forced Burlington to foul and send Melrose to the line, and no problem there, with Connor Brophy going 1-2 and Miles Nzui stealing a Red Devil ball at the buzzer to end things, 50-48.

Tonight Melrose ventures to Wilmington (1-5) in hopes to pick up a second Freedom League win. Action takes place at 7:00 p.m.