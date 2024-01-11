By JENNIFER GENTILE

BOSTON—The Melrose High boy’s track team made the most of their December and is off to a flying 3-1 start following consecutive wins over Wakefield and Stoneham, the ladder whom Melrose beat this past Tuesday at a Middlesex Dual meet at Boston University by a score of 85-15.

Previously, on Dec. 14, Melrose had clobbered Watertown 92-6, was slightly edged by Burlington 49-51 on Dec. 21, before they secured a must-win meet over Wakefield on Dec. 28, 51-48.

Against Wakefield, Melrose went the distance in several categories with relays and distance being a strength. They had an incredible first place finish in the entire ML 12 by their fleet footed 4×400 relay team of Jevon Ssebugwawo, Matt Sarnoski, Sam O’Donnell and Adam Caldwell, who are proving to be a team to watch this season. Their time of 3:31.82 was over four seconds above their second-place opponent, Wakefield.

It was another strong day for junior standout Caleb Barnes who prevailed in both the 1 mile and 2 mile for another tireless day of victories. Overall, he was 2nd in both events in the entire ML 12.

Melrose swept the 300 to start the day thanks to a first-place win by Brendan Radzik and Jevon Ssebugwawo. They placed second in third in the 55 dash with work from Radzik and Tom McElligott. Adam Caldwell had a strong second place showing in the 1000 and Giancaro Martinis Tores took the 55 hurdle. Radzik simply had a day, wrapping up a winning afternoon with a first-place finish in the long jump.

Melrose also swept the high jump on the legs of Max Lanciani (1st) and Sam Madden.

Against Stoneham, Melrose was simply dominant with Josh Grant a big winner of the day. He blew away the entire ML 12 competition for a first place in in the 55 dash with a time of 6.80. Giancarlo Martinis Torres placed second overall in the 55 hurdles and Melrose’s 4×400 team placed second in the ML 12 as well.

In order to fight for a league title Melrose will need to beat Wilmington on Monday when they battle the Wildcats at the Track at New Balance.