Update post publication: Lynnfield falls to Triton 10-3 (May 17)

Published May 17, 2023

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — It was a successful Senior Day for the Lynnfield High softball team on Monday afternoon as they rolled over guest Georgetown, 17-3, in a five-inning mercy-rule game.

With that victory, the Pioneers improved to 9-6 overall and 4-6 in the Cape Ann League.

The Royals, meanwhile, fell to 7-7 overall and 6-6 in the league.as they are in the CAL Baker Division.

“It was a good day for our senior class,” said Pioneers first-year head coach Hector Longo, who stated all five seniors: captains Lauren Amico and Celia Carbone along with Trinity Gesamondo, Ava Marotta and Abi Travers.

Lynnfield took control of this game at the start as they scored nine times in the bottom of the first inning. They then scored four in the second and four more in the fourth.

Amico was the winning pitcher going to 3-0 in the circle. The senior co-captain gave up three runs, six hits and no walks.

“She threw a lot of strikes,” pointed out Longo.

The Pioneers offense had 15 hits led by Morgan Hubbard who was a perfect 4 for 4 with five runs batted in.

“She has been incredible,” stated Longo, about the sophomore who leads the team in batting average.

Travers also had a big day going 3 for 3 with one RBI. Junior Ava Gamache was the team’s third multiple hitter going 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Junior Catie Kampersal also hit her third home run of the year with a solo shot to center in the second inning.

Before the game, the five Pioneers 12th-graders were honored.

On May 11, the Pioneers lost to visiting Newburyport, 15-7, as the Clippers completed the season sweep as they won the first meeting by that same, 15-7, final score back on April 6.

“We were up, 6-3, heading into the fourth inning and then we melted,” admitted Longo, whose team committed four errors in the final three innings.

Newburyport scored four times in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Sophia Brown was the losing pitcher falling to 6-6. She went 5 1/3 innings allowing nine runs (six earned). The junior gave up nine hits, six walks and she struck out one.

“She hung tough but was a little wild,” said Longo.

Lynnfield had 10 hits led by Marotta who was 3 for 4 with three RBI. Hubbard was the other multiple hitter going 2 for 3 with two RBI.

The next three games for the Pioneers will be on the road. On May 17, they go to Byfield to take on Triton. They then go to Manchester-Essex on May 19.

On May 22, the Pioneers go to Groveland to take on Pentucket.

All three games will start at 4 p.m.