Updates post publication: Lynnfield defeats North Reading 3-2 (May 15)

Lynnfield defeats Pentucket 5-0 (May 17)

Published May 17, 2023

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The girls’ tennis team compiled a .500 record last week.

Lynnfield (8-4) began last week defeating Triton 4-1 on May 10. The Pioneers previously defeated the Vikings 5-0 in April.

Sophomore Paige Martino easily defeated her first singles opponent in two sets, 6-0, 6-1

Senior captain Genna Gioioso shutout her second singles counterpart in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

“Paige and Genna continue to be quite a one-two punch for the Pioneers, as neither had any difficulty in their matches,” said Pioneers head coach Craig Stone.

Captain Maddie Sieve lost her third singles match in three sets. After losing the first set 0-6, Sieve bounced back and won the second set 6-2. Sieve lost the third set tiebreaker 7-10.

“Maddie played a seesaw match, with each player dominating a set,” said Stone. “The match was decided by the 10 point tiebreaker.”

Junior Leticia Marafon and freshman Lily Alves won their first doubles match in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0.

“First doubles were dominant,” said Stone. “Leticia and Lily have proven to be a formidable pair.”

Sophomore Ella Hayman and freshman Vicky McCrann won their second doubles match in two sets, 6-3, 6-1.

“Ella and Vicky are gaining experience and confidence with each match, and it’s showing in their play,” said Stone.

Stone said the Pioneers played well against the Vikings.

“It’s great to play a match where weather does have a bearing on the play and the players,” said Stone.

Conquered by Generals

The Pioneers fell 5-0 to defending Division 4 state champions Hamilton-Wenham on May 11.

Martino lost her first singles match in two sets, 4-6, 4-6.

“Paige had the most exciting match of the day,” said Stone. “She battled Sky Jara, who is ranked in the top 10 in New England, stoke for stroke throughout the contest.”

Gioioso dropped her second singles match in two sets, 1-6, 0-6.

Sieve came up short during her third singles match, falling 1-6, 1-6.

Marafon and Alves lost their first doubles match in two sets, 2-6, 1-6.

Hayman and sophomore Ciara Long fell 1-6, 2-6 during their second doubles match.

Stone said the Pioneers gave a valiant effort against Hamilton-Wenham.

“The team score and individual match scores were not an indication of play,” said Stone. “Hamilton-Wenham, the 2023 Division 4 state champs, was challenged at all positions, with many individual games going to deuce and advantage points being shared by both teams. Hamilton-Wenham, with four seniors and two juniors in the lineup, just proved to be a notch better at crunch time. Success is measured in many ways. Although we did not get the team win, all our players should feel good about how they competed and the potential they possess for the future.”

Upcoming matches

The Pioneers hosted rival North Reading on Monday, May 15, taking place after deadline. Lynnfield traveled to Pentucket on Wednesday, May 17, beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Pioneers travel to Manchester-Essex on Friday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.