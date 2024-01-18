By JENNIFER GENTILE

BOSTON— The Melrose High girls’ indoor track team are 2024 Middlesex Freedom League champions.

On Monday, Jan. 15 Melrose swept their last Middlesex Freedom League opponent, Wilmington by a close score of 55-45, to secure a clean sweep of the league to finish their dual meet season at 5-0 with invitationals, state relay events and post season still ahead.

This is the first time in three years the team has earned the title.

Melrose head coach Shannon Kane was thrilled at her team’s effort and all the work that goes into making these wins happen. “I’m just grateful for everyone’s support this season. For the first time have teachers coming into Boston for our meets, we have three volunteer coaches who either are helping us out at practices, meets, or both, and awesome parents that are so proud of their kids and supportive of the team. The community we have built on and around our team makes us better everyday.”

Competing at the Track at New Balance in Boston, Melrose beat Wilmington with several first place wins including D’Mitra Mukasa in the 55 dash and long jump, Amy Rowe in the 600, Darby Thompson in the 1000 meter, Reilly Powell in the 1 mile (topping all of ML 12), Emme Boyer in shot put and high jump, and Melrose’s 4×400 relay team of Cadence L’Heureux, Amy Rowe, Emma Drago and Reilly Powell.

Moreover, several athletes have qualified for States, which means Melrose will have a lot of opportunity to collect post season medals as a team and individually. At the top of the list is the team’s Sprint Medley Relay of Abby Taylor, D’Mitra Musaka, Cadence L’Heureux, and Amy Rowe who qualified for Nike Indoor Nationals.

Those who will compete in a post season include:

Cadence L’Heureux – long jump, 1000, 600

D’Mitra Musaka – 55 and long jump

Emme Boyer – high jump and shot put

Amy Rowe – 600

Emma Drago – 600 and 1000

Darby Thompson – 1000

Reilly Powell – mile and 1000 (also qualified for freshman Nationals at New Balance)

4×400 and 4×200 teams

This achievement was a few years in the making, according to coach Kane. “Over the past two years we’ve been working diligently on improving as a team physically and mentally. We’ve been working to overcome our fears, to put ourselves out there in our events, and most importantly to believe in ourselves.”

Looking back at the competitive dual season, Kane considers their depth and an all-around flexible lineup helping Melrose get creative when needed, while also securing victory – which is not easy to do.

“Each ML Freedom team posed their own specific challenges,” reflects Kane on the season. “The one thing we had over the other teams is our ability to move athletes into different events than they were used to and be confident that they would perform well.”

Melrose has enjoyed solid relay work and that will see them go deep in a post season, including Nationals. The 4×400 (Reilly Powell, Emma Drago, Cadence L’Heureux, and Amy Rowe) are undefeated in the Freedom division and in the entire league, they have only lost once to Woburn and Lexington. The 4×200 (usual Amara Otaluka, Jill Frawley, D’Mitra Musaka, and Abby Taylor) qualified for the state meet on Monday, an achievement that pleased coach Kane, who remarked, “Last year they could barely break 2:00, but on Monday, they hit 1:52. By the end of the season, I am confident they can get down to 1:50 or below.”



And as always, Melrose’s improved times in individual events is considered a main objective and, sure enough, many have shaved time off their events and improved greatly since December. That includes Violeta Rechea in the mile who has dropped thirty seconds off her mile down to 6:15.

And the transformation of D’Mitra Musaka has been fantastic according to her coach. “She had a rough time finding her event in the spring season. But this year she has qualified in all 3 of her events, starting out at 8.01 in the dash and now she is at 7.73. In long jump she started at 13’10” and now she is at 15’10”.

Meanwhile, senior Darby Thompson has emerged as a state qualified runner with a simple switch of routine. Notes Kane, “Darby was running the mile and two mile and not getting the times she wanted so we moved her to the 1000. She went from a 3:27 all-time best in the 1000, to a 3:19 and qualified for states. That was an awesome race to watch.” She also sees a bright future ahead for newcomers Reilly Powell and Emma Drago. “Both have qualified for states in multiple events and have become an integral part of our team.”

There is a lot of season left, but Melrose is in the driver’s seat and with a halfway mark behind them, they’re able to celebrate meeting one of their goals this season: a league title.

Says coach Kane, “The upperclassmen have done a great job helping the newer athletes with this, and it has really created a very supportive and welcoming atmosphere, where the team feels comfortable they can take risks and be supported by their teammates.”

Melrose will compete at the Div. 3 relays this Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center, where they aim to earn hardware. Stay tuned.