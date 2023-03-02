AMONG THOSE who medaled at the Div. 3 Indoor Track State Finals was senior captain Ellis lurilli-Hough. (courtesy photo)

By JENNIFER GENTILE

BOSTON—The Melrose High indoor track teams were well represented at the Div. 3 State final at the Reggie Lewis Track Center in Boston on Feb. 19.

Both the boys and the girls teams had qualified many athletes to the Div. 3 Final on Feb. 19, and a few brought home medals on the day.

On the boy’s side, medalists included Ellis lurilli-Hough who was 6th in the mile, Josh Grant who was 7th in the long jump and Caleb Barnes who was 8th in the 2 mile.

Also running the mile were freshmen Adam Caldwell and Jonah Tully.

Russell O’Donnell also had a great outing in the 600, placing tenth in the state.

Field events were covered admirably by Sam Madden (12th in the high jump) and Melrose showed some speed in the 55 dash with best times from Tyler Lecomte (17th) and Josh Grant (21st).

Melrose’s speedy 4×200 relay team of Josh Grant, Tyler Lecomte, Brendan Radzick and Gabe Buffonge placed a solid 11th. Others running in relay included 4×800 team of Jonah Tully, Peter Story, Henry McCormack and John Strong.

Melrose placed 24th overall.

Girls’ team finds podium

The Melrose High girls indoor track team also sent qualified athletes to the event and was able to secure a medal thanks to the work of Cadence L’Heureux, who landed on the podium with an 8th place finish in the 600 dash. She was busy all day as a leg on the 4×400 relay team of Darby Thompson, Amy Rowe and Jillian Bakey (11th) and also competed in the long jump where she placed 18th.

Melrose almost reached the podium with the work of their 4×800 relay team, Jillian Bakey, Addy Lawlor, Ava Picone and Maizie Frakt.

Melrose also saw strong work from senior Jillian Bakey who placed 11th in the 2 mile, while teammate Darby Thompson came in 24th. Melrose saw nice efforts in the 600 dash by Ava Picone and Amy Rowe, and a solid 16th place finish in the high jump by Scarlet Timm.

Placing 18th in the 4×200 relay was Sophia McElligott, Meghan Radzick, Paige Crovo and Chloe Mahoney.

Look for many of these runners to compete in the upcoming spring season.