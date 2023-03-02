A sweet, kind, thoughtful person with a kind heart

WAKEFIELD — Glenn W. Taylor, resident of Wakefield, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. He was 67.

Born on September 22, 1955 in Everett, Glenn was one of two children of the late William E. and Doreen E. (Kenison) Taylor. Growing up in Melrose, Glenn graduated from Melrose High School in 1973 and North Adams State College. In his youth, Glenn was an avid swimmer, competing on the Melrose Swim Team, and also played baseball.

Glenn worked in the banking industry for many years, ultimately retiring from Bank of America.

Glenn’s first love was his family and friends. He enjoyed time spent with Paula traveling around the country with their large group of friends, traveling with his brother to visit Civil War Battlefields, as they both were Civil War Buffs, summers in Maine, and trips to Texas to spend time with family.

Glenn also enjoyed fishing trips with his friends, golfing, competing in a candlepin bowling league, and watching the Red Sox and Patriots.

Glenn was a sweet, kind, and thoughtful person. His generous heart and his love for others will be missed.

Glenn was the beloved husband of Paula Holmes Taylor with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. Devoted father of Joseph Holmes and his wife Emily of Townsend. Loving brother of Bruce Taylor and his wife MaryAnne Fantasia Taylor of Pepperell. Proud grandfather of Dylan and Myles Holmes. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends were invited to gather during visiting hours at Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose, on Wednesday, March 1 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Thursday for his funeral service celebrated at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in Glenn’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA, 02284-9168.

